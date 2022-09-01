COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Oregon with the CDC reporting low levels Thursday in 28 Oregon counties including Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson. 

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed only one county, Malheur, at a high level of community spread, while 7 were at medium and 28 at low. It's the first time since spring that all three Central Oregon counties have been listed at low levels. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin staff report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.