The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported COVID-19 community levels at low for Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Statewide, one county was at high, indicated by orange; 7 were at medium, or yellow; and 28 were at low, or green.
COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Oregon with the CDC reporting low levels Thursday in 28 Oregon counties including Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed only one county, Malheur, at a high level of community spread, while 7 were at medium and 28 at low. It's the first time since spring that all three Central Oregon counties have been listed at low levels.
A week ago, the CDC also reported Malheur County the lone county at a high level of COVID-19 spread. The agency listed 14 counties at medium and 21 at low.
The CDC monitors levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
For communities at low levels, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccines and getting tested if experiencing symptoms.
