A 2022 national survey showed a significant percentage of LGBTQ youth in Oregon have considered or attempted suicide in the past year, a metric that has steadily increased nationally, according to past reports.
The survey, which was produced and published by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth, took data from the experiences of LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 24 to provide insight into the group’s suicide risk, barriers to mental health care, anti-LGBTQ victimization and negative impacts of recent politics.
This year’s survey was the first to be broken down by state. The Oregon specific data showed 44% of LGBTQ youth in the state considered suicide in the past year, including 54% of transgender and nonbinary youth. It also showed 14% of LGBTQ youth in Oregon attempted suicide in the past year, including 19% of transgender and nonbinary youth.
Nationally, the percentage of LGBTQ youth who considered or attempted suicide in the past year was 45% and 14% respectively.
Local behavioral health experts said the best way to tackle this plight among LGBTQ youth is to provide resources, support systems and safe environments where youth can feel comfortable seeking help.
In Central Oregon, and in Deschutes County in particular, there are many resources available for LGBTQ youth, and youth in general, including The Drop, a center administered by the county where youth and young adults between 14 and 27 can gather in a safe and supportive environment located at 1340 NW Wall St. in Bend.
Shannon Brister-Raugust, a program manager in comprehensive care for youth and families with the Deschutes County Behavioral Health Division, said the most important thing to know when looking at the results of the survey is to understand that being LGBTQ does not make someone prone to mental illness. But mental illness among LGBTQ youth is a product of their environment, she said.
“Mental illness is a symptom that is caused by how members of the LGBTQ community are treated, stigmatized or mistreated,” Brister-Raugust said. “Some of those factors include rejection by friends and family, lack of support or having a welcoming environment.”
Bullying, discrimination, threats and harm are all factors that contribute to mental illness in LGBTQ youth, she said.
“That increases the probability of any person having depression or anxiety, and really struggling to know where they fit in,” Brister-Raugust said.
When it comes to depression and anxiety, the numbers are also alarming.
A whopping 73% of LGBTQ youth reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety, the report showed. The study showed 77% of those reporting anxiety were transgender and nonbinary youth. For depression, 56% of LGBTQ youth reported experiencing symptoms. Out of that group, 63% were transgender and nonbinary youth. Nationally, 73% and 58% of LGBTQ youth reported symptoms of anxiety and depression respectively, the survey found.
Brister-Raugust said the latest stats do not surprise her, but that there is a way to decrease the numbers in the local LGBTQ community.
“The way we decrease it in our community is by having safe and accepting areas…and support for our LGBTQ community,” Brister-Raugust said. “We can reduce the risk by 40% if someone in the LGBTQ community just has a trusting person in their life. That’s crazy…we can fix this.”
Other ways to reduce the risk to LGBTQ youth, Brister-Raugust said, include putting in the extra effort to use an individual’s preferred pronouns and expanding access to health care.
“These are simple steps we can take as a community, to just be caring, kind, and open and supportive, accepting and affirming. Those are things that require very little effort to drastically change this percent in our own community.”
Brister-Raugust's department partners with Mosaic Medical, Central Oregon Pediatric Associates and Deschutes County Public Health to ensure local LGBTQ youth have access to the resources they need to be healthy both mentally and physically.
The county also has school based health centers at schools across the region, Brister-Raugust said. More information on county resources for youth and families can be found on its website.
