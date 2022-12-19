stock depression
123RF

A 2022 national survey showed a significant percentage of LGBTQ youth in Oregon have considered or attempted suicide in the past year, a metric that has steadily increased nationally, according to past reports.

The survey, which was produced and published by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth, took data from the experiences of LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 24 to provide insight into the group’s suicide risk, barriers to mental health care, anti-LGBTQ victimization and negative impacts of recent politics.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.