The Airshow of the Cascades Festival is roaring into Madras this weekend with fireworks, aircraft displays, a car show, motorcycle jumping, live music, and a 37-mile airplane race that will take place in Madras for the first time in history.
The airshow will be held Friday and Saturday at the Madras Airport, 2028 NW Berg Drive, and organizers are thrilled to introduce a big new show that is bound to impress.
Richard Allen, the airshow board’s secretary and treasurer, said the only place certified to have air races is in Reno, Nevada, but six months ago, the airshow got a call from Reno about hosting a Sport Class Air Racing race in Madras during the festival.
“The term they use is ‘it’s NASCAR in the sky,’” Allen said of the big race, scheduled for Saturday. “Nowhere in the country can you run air races. The FAA just hasn’t certified any, and they’ve been trying to find other places to do these.”
On Wednesday, two days before the start of the festival, Allen said the Federal Aviation Administration was on-site checking airplanes in preparation for the festival. The racers were also on-site getting ready for the big event.
Bob Mills, 66, of Texas, is the president of Sport Class Air Racing, and was at the Madras Airport on Wednesday. He said he’ll be serving as the pace pilot, setting the pace for the formation of the racers as they enter the course on Saturday.
Mills said six pilots will race counterclockwise around pylons set up on the track similar to the way air races are conducted in Reno.
Mills has been racing airplanes for 12 years and has participated in about 75 races, he said. Coming to Madras is a big deal as it is the first time a race of this type has been conducted outside of Reno.
“Madras is the first place being allowed to conduct an air race like Reno,” Mills said.
Mills got his start flying planes in the Navy, serving between 1981 to 2011. Now he gets his flying thrills through racing, he said.
“It’s probably the most fun I’ve had in an airplane since dogfighting (an aerial battle between fighter aircrafts conducted at close range) an F-14 back in the Navy,” Mills said. “It is a challenge; it’s a thrill. It is high speed. Close to other airplanes…flying with multiple airplanes around the course at 100 feet off the ground is probably as much fun as you can have in an airplane.”
Tommy Ishii, 37, of Sacramento, California, is one of the racers who will be competing on Saturday. He got his flying license in junior high school before flying for the U.S. Air Force for 10 years. Now he runs his own corporate aircraft company but races airplanes in Reno with Sport Class Air Racing as an exhilarating pastime. Now his path brings him to Madras.
“When you talk about the Reno Air Races, you’ve got people flying in from literally every continent except for Antarctica to come and watch the races,” Ishii said. “People from all over the world fly in and come to this because it is the fastest motor sport in the world.”
Ishii said he and many of his colleagues, have been flying together for 20 years in Reno and have become something of a family.
Coming to Madras, however, will not be Ishii’s first time in Central Oregon. In fact he is a big fan — mainly of the local beer scene, he said.
Two or three times a year he and his friend will fly from Central California to Central Oregon to make the beer run.
Skylor Piper, 54, of California, is also racing Saturday at the airshow. He said he learned how to fly from his father, who was a commercial airline pilot. When he started racing airplanes in Reno beginning in 2015, his father didn’t totally approve of it.
“My father thought I was crazy when I told him I wanted to do that,” Piper said. “When he saw I was absolutely serious about it, he kind of got behind it and became a pretty big supporter of it.”
Piper said he is looking forward to seeing the crowds come out to the airport for the airshow and the big race.
“I hope people come out and see it,” Piper said of the airplane race. “It’s a little bit different than car racing, and it’s pretty exciting.”
