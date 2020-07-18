A small fixed-wing airplane lost power and made an emergency landing onto a street in Northeast Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The pilot and three passengers -- a man, a woman and a young boy -- were unharmed.
Officers at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct responded to N. Greeley Avenue at N. Going Street after receiving reports that an airplane had landed on the street, causing no accidents. The street was closed Saturday afternoon while an investigation was conducted.
Casey Holdahl, who was at the scene, described the pilot as in his late 20s. He was reportedly wearing a shirt with the logo of “Envi Adventures” -- an air-tourism company that provides commercial flights over scenic areas like Mount Hood, downtown Portland and the Columbia River Gorge. A small fixed-wing airplane lost power and made an emergency landing onto a street in Northeast Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
