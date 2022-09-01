Smoke from wildfires across the state left skies hazy in Bend for the second day in a row on Thursday, prompting a warning that people with respiratory ailments should limit their time outdoors.
In Bend, the air quality index reached 113 on Thursday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality website.
When AQI levels fall between 101 and 150, active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion. At this level, the general public is not likely to be affected.
The air quality in Bend was not the worst in the state. That designation goes to areas around Ashland and Medford, where the AQI was well above 150 on Thursday.
Christie Shaw, a spokesperson for Central Oregon Fire Information, said the smoke in Bend is “drift smoke” originating mainly from the Cedar Creek wildfire, located 15 miles east of Oakridge. That fire began with lightning strikes in early August. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon near Merlin may also be a factor, she said.
Hot and dry conditions were expected to continue into Friday in Bend, with triple-digit heat expected for Friday. Oregon currently has 31 active fires that have burned close to 33,000 acres.
The Rum Creek Fire is currently the largest fire in the state at around 15,000 acres and is 1% contained. The Cedar Creek Fire has burned 8,400 acres and is 12% contained.
