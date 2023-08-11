smoke (copy) (copy)

Gabe Miller, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center lead lifeguard, cleans the surface of the empty kids pool on July 24, 2023 during a day of pool closures because of smoke and poor air quality in Bend.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Deschutes County through 3 p.m. Sunday due to smoke from the Bedrock Fire in the Willamette National Forest.

Temperatures in Deschutes County will also rise throughout the weekend into early next week, culminating in a high of 99 degrees Tuesday before temperatures begin to drop again.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com

