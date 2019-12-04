The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory in Central Oregon due to air stagnation and trapped pollutants from woodsmoke near the ground, according to a release on Wednesday.

The department expects the air quality advisory to last through Friday, according to the release.

The Air Quality Index in Bend reached 104 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, putting Bend in the category of “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Sisters had an AQI level of 75, which is considered moderate.

At the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level, active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. The general population is not likely to be affected.

In winter, air pollution tends to spike in the evenings when residents get home from work and start fires to warm their homes. The woodsmoke can get trapped over urban areas when air is stagnant.