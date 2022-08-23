After flying twice-a-week from Redmond to Reno, Nevada, Aha, the low-cost carrier of ExpressJet, stopped flying on Monday and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the airline.
No passengers were left stranded at Redmond Airport and the Aha check-in counter was left empty, said Zach Bass, Redmond Airport director.
Bass declined to comment on the ramifications of the decision by ExpressJet to file for bankruptcy.
ExpressJet operated flights from the Reno/Tahoe area to 11 cities in the Western United States, according to company information. Prior to operating Aha, ExpressJet had been the airline flying as Delta Connections and United Express. At its peak, ExpressJet operated more than 450 aircraft, according to company information.
"A combination of conditions led us to this decision," said Subodh Karnik, ExpressJet's CEO, in a prepared statement. "Despite the valiant efforts of our employees to overcome challenges and despite great support by our cities and airports... we arrived at a point where termination of operations was in the best interest of our stakeholders."
Customers with tickets on Aha were instructed to contact their credit card companies for refunds. ExpressJet, the parent company of Aha, is not assisting with credits or travel arrangements, according to the airline's website.
It's the second carrier to cut back air service to Redmond. In July, Allegiant canceled its flights in and out of Redmond Airport from Mesa, Arizona, and Las Vegas. The routes started in 2019, and the airline had initially suspended them seasonally through October.
"I don't think this is a reflection of Central Oregon's attraction," said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. "It's more of a reflection of these businesses and COVID-19's impacts on travel."
According to Redmond Airport's website, Avelo Airlines, another low-cost airlines, will begin adding service to Palm Springs, California, starting Nov. 11. The Houston-based carrier announced the twice weekly nonstop service on Aug. 4. Avelo also operates a direct flight from Redmond to Burbank Airport near Los Angeles.
The Central Oregon Air Service Team, a collaborative task force of regional representatives from visitor bureaus and economic groups, meets regularly with airlines to retain and attract air service at Redmond Airport, said Julia Theisen, Visit Central Oregon CEO.
In July, Redmond Airport recorded 52,405 people getting off an airplane and 51,893 getting on an airplane, about the same number as recorded in 2021, according to data on the Redmond Airport website.
"Visitor demand to Central Oregon remains strong from both air and drive markets," Theisen said. "Visitors continue to seek out the region for its natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and arts and culture."
(1) comment
Surprising that they lasted as long as they did. Completely inept.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.