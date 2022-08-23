Aha airlines
Buy Now

Passengers board an Aha jet for the inaugural departure from Redmond Airport to Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Nov. 5, 2021.  

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

After flying twice-a-week from Redmond to Reno, Nevada, Aha, the low-cost carrier of ExpressJet, stopped flying on Monday and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the airline.

No passengers were left stranded at Redmond Airport and the Aha check-in counter was left empty, said Zach Bass, Redmond Airport director.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(1) comment

idontlikemondays
idontlikemondays

Surprising that they lasted as long as they did. Completely inept.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.