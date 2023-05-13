St. Charles Health System closed the books on 2021 and 2022 with financial losses, but started this year with a positive balance sheet of $15 million, according to publicly filed documents.
That comes despite raising nurses salaries $5 an hour in February and negotiating higher rates for services — the first in five years.
But financial stability probably won’t be achieved until 2026 for the region’s largest employer, Matt Swafford, St. Charles Health System chief financial officer, said on Friday.
It will take time to reflect the changes made now in the profit and loss statements. In addition to higher payer rates and salaries, the hospital system is lowering its dependence on highly paid traveling health care workers, fine tuning accounting and medical coding transactions and developing partnerships with care facilities so patients can be discharged in a timely manner, Swafford said.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Swafford said. “We’re not waiting for someone to rescue us. We’re investing in our people so we can stabilize St. Charles and put it in a position to thrive.”
At the same time, the health system has been embroiled in a rancorous labor dispute with an estimated 900 unionized nurses at St. Charles Bend.
This week, the U.S. government ended the COVID-19 public health emergency, ending three years of a pandemic that forced hospital systems to operate at full capacity. In addition, there’s a nationwide nursing shortage that prompted many health systems to rely on high-priced traveling staff to fill vacancies. The combination has caused the decline in profitability at St. Charles, as well as hospital systems statewide.
The four hospitals that make up St. Charles are a point of discussion when new businesses consider moving to the region, said Jon Stark, Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO. Businesses want to know their health care needs can be taken care of locally, especially in an area like Central Oregon, hours away from any major city.
“A robust health care system is vital to the needs of our economic development and St. Charles has been a great partner in that light,” Stark said.
The financial losses sustained by the health system are not unique to St. Charles. Expenses outpaced revenues for nine consecutive quarters for health systems in Oregon, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems report in April.
“The financial challenges facing the health care industry, largely a result of the pandemic, are a problem we are seeing not only in our region but statewide, and throughout the United States,” said Nicole Ramos, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “Hospitals are struggling financially.
“The pandemic had an economic impact on the health care industry, which we saw reflected in employment and payroll dips in the spring of 2020.”
Since that time, employment numbers have rebounded in the industry and it has grown past pre-pandemic employment levels, Ramos said. In March, Deschutes County had more than 600 jobs in the private education and health services sector, or 4.1%, above its pre-pandemic level, she said.
Still with not enough workers to fill vacancies, there is a concern that the health care needs are going unmet, she said. A hospital system that employs 4,500 people would represent approximately 32% of that industry’s 2022 employment level. It represents 5% of Deschutes County’s total employment, she said.
As of Monday, the health system had 159 traveling health care providers, of which 106 were registered nurses. In the same time period in 2022, the health system had 203 traveling employees, of which 153 were registered nurses, according to the health system.
Financial filings show that the health system ended 2022 with a $35.5 million loss of revenue over expenses. And in 2021 the health system ended the year with a $16.4 million loss. Those loses came despite an increase in patient and other revenue, according to financial disclosure statements.
The health system has said much of the decline in revenues can be attributed to rising labor costs and costs of goods. As the health system attempts to hire more permanent medical professionals, it can cut down on its reliance on travelers who are often paid considerably more than permanent staff.
“By increasing our rates, we can invest in our workforce,” Swafford said in an interview. “We see lower turnover and more permanent staffing. We’ve already starting investing the increased revenue in the workforce. We’ll be doing that throughout the rest of 2023.”
