Bend City Council debates role of water rates

Water shut-offs will resume for people who haven't paid their water bill starting July 1, ending Bend's two-year-long shut-off moratorium due to the pandemic.

Since March of 2020, the city has suspended water service shut-offs for accounts that are past due in light of the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic. But with the city no longer in a COVID-19 related state of emergency, this practice is coming to a close, according to the city of Bend.

Roughly 2,500 customers owe the city $1 million in water and sewer bills, said Dana Wilson, the city's utility business manager.

Customers who are currently behind on paying their bills will be allowed to enroll in a payment plan between now and June 30 to avoid having their water shut off, according to the city.

For more information, contact the city of Bend utility billing department at 541-388-5515 or utilityassistance@bendoregon.gov.

For questions about getting financial assistance in paying utilities, call NeighborImpact at 541-548-2380.

