Water shut-offs will resume for people who haven't paid their water bill starting July 1, ending Bend's two-year-long shut-off moratorium due to the pandemic.
Since March of 2020, the city has suspended water service shut-offs for accounts that are past due in light of the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic. But with the city no longer in a COVID-19 related state of emergency, this practice is coming to a close, according to the city of Bend.
Roughly 2,500 customers owe the city $1 million in water and sewer bills, said Dana Wilson, the city's utility business manager.
Customers who are currently behind on paying their bills will be allowed to enroll in a payment plan between now and June 30 to avoid having their water shut off, according to the city.
