In her 18-year tenure as Deschutes County Clerk, Nancy Blankenship has become no stranger to change.
Since being elected in 2003, Blankenship witnessed major changes in voting technology and legislation, and helped usher county records into the digital era.
As she looks back at her time as clerk, Blankenship, 62, said she is proud of what she has accomplished — in particular, her ability to run the office with integrity and earn the trust of both major political parties in the area.
But as she prepares to enter retirement, Blankenship is left with one major lingering concern for her successor: the spread of election misinformation.
“That is the hardest thing we fight, or try to influence with education,” Blankenship said.
“I don’t know how that is going to work out in the future, but that is my biggest concern.”
Blankenship announced her retirement in June, and at the end of the month will hand the operation over to Steve Dennison, who is currently the Deschutes County elections supervisor.
The decision to leave was a personal one, she said, since her elected term technically doesn’t end until 2023. It was in part driven by the recent passing of her husband and a desire to spend more time with family, she said.
“It changes your perspective on things,” Blankenship said.
A lifelong Oregonian, Blankenship was born in The Dalles before eventually moving to Redmond and graduating from Redmond High School. Before being elected clerk in Deschutes County, Blankenship began her career in records keeping at the city of Redmond in 1986. It wasn’t a career she had anticipated — before joining the city, she had received her degree in business and was working in retail, she said.
But when the owners of the shop where she worked announced they were going to retire and close down, she decided to apply to be the assistant to the city recorder. Soon after she became the city recorder for Redmond for the next 15 years.
She called the position a “natural fit.”
“I loved researching things and giving people answers,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship loved helping people sift through records so much that one year, instead of taking her planned time off before Thanksgiving, she stayed in the office to help someone research a project for hours.
“It’s exciting when you can help someone find something,” she said.
She decided to run for county clerk in 2003 as a way to exercise her ability to leave her comfort zone, Blankenship said. Blankenship was quickly thrown into the deep end, administering 10 elections in two years, including a contentious presidential election.
Blankenship said her most stressful moment as a clerk was the 2004 election, when a drop of graphite ink fell between the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates on a handful of ballots.
But even in the most stressful of times, Blankenship said the key to getting through elections was to be consistent and transparent.
“You do what’s right, no matter how painful or how stressful it is,” she said.
Whoever is elected after Blankenship, however, will have new challenges to face. Some of those include navigating new technology and finding new ways to verify ballots that don’t require a signature, Blankenship said.
But her biggest concern is the spread of election-related misinformation. During last year’s general election, Blankenship’s office spent hours answering questions about the integrity of mail-in voting, and responding to demands to know when ballots were picked up from ballot boxes, which is a security concern.
These questions were largely prompted by national rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed the election was being stolen from him.
She is concerned about people believing whatever they read on social media, instead of referencing trusted sources.
“It’s not like we can come to your desk and say ‘that’s not true,’” Blankenship said.
Blankenship said she is not sure what it will take to combat the distrust that was created last year. But in her experience, she has had positive experiences after offering tours to people with concerns so they can see for themselves what her staff does.
“I’ve never had someone come in full of suspicion who hasn’t felt better after coming in,” Blankenship said.
As she heads into retirement, Blankenship said she is looking forward to having more time to “smell the roses” — which she often didn’t have time to do as clerk — and to knock some travel items off her bucket list. Redmond residents may see her riding around on her newly-purchased e-bike.
But colleagues of Blankenship hope the legacy she has left with the county will continue.
Blankenship’s dedication to the job is what defines her most, according to some of her colleagues.
Steve Druckenmiller, the clerk for Linn County, has worked with Blankenship the whole time she has served as clerk, he said. Clerks across the state often work together to figure out how to implement new voting legislation, like automatic voter registration.
She had the ability to bring people together and facilitate productive conversations, even when the issue was contentious or people disagreed, he said.
She always approached situations with an open mind, and created a space where people could speak honestly without consequence, Druckenmiller said.
“She was just meant to be an elections official,” he said.
Jeffrey Sageser, the county’s recording supervisor, worked with Blankenship for nearly two decades. He recalled multiple times when she would receive a call on election night from a resident about not being able to get down to the county building to receive a ballot, and would personally drive to the house to give it to the person to make sure he or she could vote.
“She never let anyone not have an opportunity to voice their opinion at the ballot box,” Sageser said.
Blankenship led the department with selfless kindness and professionalism, Sageser said — a combination of traits that are hard to find these days.
“Nancy has left an impressionable mark on Deschutes County and the way elections should be administered,” he said. “She will leave a legacy that will be enduring for many, many years to come. For those who follow her, they can look to her as an example on how to do it right.”
