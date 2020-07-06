The city of Bend is asking residents to be responsible with using their water.
In light of a drought that has been declared in Deschutes County, Bend City Manager Eric King has declared a stage 1 water curtailment alert for the city of Bend.
Deschutes County is one of seven Oregon counties issued a drought declaration from Gov. Kate Brown. The ongoing forecast shows lower than normal streamflows, lower precipitation and higher than normal temperatures within the Deschutes Basin, according to the city.
This stage 1 water curtailment alert in Bend does not require any mandatory actions. Normal irrigation regulations are in effect, including:
• No irrigation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• Even addresses are allowed to irrigate on even numbered calendar days, odd addresses allowed to irrigate on odd numbered calendar days.
• No irrigation runoff, or water entering the streets or storm drains.
For the latest city of Bend drought-related information visit www.bendoregon.gov/drought.
