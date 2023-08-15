Celes and Linda Santella were in their garage in Lahaina at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 when they got a call from Bend.
“You need to leave now,” their daughter, Leanne Barden, told them. “The fire’s coming towards your home.”
Her parents knew the fire was nearby, but Barden, who had just been on the phone with a close childhood friend on Maui, knew of its severity.
“They’re safe. They were able to evacuate in time, but they barely made it out,” Barden told The Bulletin on Monday. “They didn’t have reception all day, so we had no idea how they even were at that point.”
The Maui wildfires overtook the historic city of Lahaina with a quickness that has left her family and countless others horrified and heartbroken.
But it’s also been a call to action for Barden and others in Central Oregon, which has a large community of former Hawaii residents. Throughout the region, donation drives, benefit sales and concerts have been hastily arranged to provide relief.
It’s what people from Hawaii do, they’ll tell you. People move away from it, but it is always in their hearts.
The current toll counts at least 96 people dead with about 1,300 missing, though Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Monday that officials expect to find at least 10-20 deceased every day, for at least the next 10 days as searches continue.
Barden, a Bend resident and stay-at-home mom, was born and raised in Lahaina.
The neighborhood where she grew up has been almost destroyed by the Maui wildfires.
Barden’s aunt, who has better access to propane for cooking, is now housing and feeding her parents and other family members in Kahana, a community north of Lahaina. Roads to Kahana were gridlocked, leading the county to open up dirt roads to allow traffic a way out north.
Since power was restored recently, reception has been sparse, Barden said. She has not been able to speak with her parents a lot, but knows they’re safe, at least.
“It’s been hard being away because I feel so helpless,” Barden said.
Currently, Barden said she has heard folks in Maui are in more need of special items like generators, walkie-talkies and sand bags, instead of clothes or other commonly donated materials.
“At this point, we know more people who have lost their homes than have standing homes,” she said. “It took out the entire town.”
Roger Worthington, owner of Bend’s Worthy Brewing Co., is organizing a Maui Strong Pint Night on Wednesday. Worthy will donate 100% of all beer sales to the Maui Strong Fund from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This cause is important to him on a visceral level because he has many friends in Maui, from Lahaina to Kula.
“I’ve been to that town. I’ve enjoyed the history and beauty of Lahaina, in particular the amazingly tranquil shade of the 150-year-old banyan tree,” Worthington said. “I own properties in Maui, and one of them was in a neighborhood that was evacuated.”
He said he’s organized the pint night because people are hurting and displaced, in need of food, water, power, shelter and more.
“There are fires smoldering,” Worthington said. “All it takes is one ill gust of wind and it could reignite some of those burning embers.”
Live music from Leadbetter Band will begin at 7 p.m. and Kona Ice will be at Worthy Brewing from 5 to 9 p.m., donating 20% of its sales to the fund as well.
Sebastiano Galleti, owner of Sebastian’s Seafood & Specialty Market, and his girlfriend, Athena Haden, organized a Maui Fire Relief Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, donating 100% of all poke sales to the Maui Strong Fund. Haden’s father had lived in Maui for about 20 years, so the wildfires hit the family close to home.
Galleti and Haden were able to raise more than $17,000.
“The whole community came together. It was beautiful,” Haden said.
Bend local Angela Norton had lived in Maui from 2002-2010, which is why the wildfires have been especially devastating, she said.
“We have a lot of friends that lost their homes, with two being some of my very closest friends, my kids’ aunties that they see and talk to all the time,” Norton said. “We really wanted to do something, and all summer long my son has really wanted to do a lemonade stand.”
They decided to organize the lemonade stand Saturday as a gift for their aunties and the community that means so much to them. They raised around $2,800 for donations.
But more, a lot more, will be needed.
“The fire, unfortunately, was not the worst part. It’s everything else that everyone’s going to be dealing with for the next six months to two years, rebuilding the town,” Barden said.
People interested in donating should head to the Maui Strong Fund here. Barden also shared a spreadsheet made by a Lahaina local with GoFundMe and Venmo links for those looking to directly send money to those from the Lahaina or Kula regions.
Mike Alayon, also known as Hawaiian Mike, works in grocery retail and has lived in Central Oregon with his wife since 2007. He’s from the island of Oahu, but his dad is from Hana, Maui, and they still have family scattered across the island of Maui.
“It was scary because it happened so fast. There was no warning,” Alayon said. “No warning.”
Maui will never be the same, he said. It will take years for it to return to what it used to be.
“Maui nō ka ‘oi,” Alayon said, meaning Maui is the best, is number one. Even though he can’t be there physically to help, Alayon is looking for ways to help from Bend.
On Friday, Alayon organized a concert featuring Bill Keale, a Hawaiian singer who lives in Bend, at River’s Place, with Maui Brewing Co. beers available. All proceeds from Maui Brewing purchases were donated to the Maui Strong Fund.
It was a success, he said, and they raised over $2,000. He encourages people to keep their eyes open for more fundraisers across Bend in the coming weeks.
“People love Hawaii? OK. We’d like to see it,” Alayon said.
