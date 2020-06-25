In a remote council meeting held on Zoom, Bend City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell last week chose not to stand in her home for the Pledge of Allegiance.
She wanted to show solidarity with protesters who, for the month of June, filled the streets of Bend to demand racial equity and justice after a Minneapolis police officer fatally kneeled on the neck of George Floyd.
“My hope was to show those that are speaking up right now that I’m hearing them, that I’m listening,” Goodman-Campbell said the Friday after the meeting.
“I felt as an elected leader that I have a platform from which to speak that a lot of people don’t have. I want to amplify what is being said.”
Some on the council supported, or at least respected, her freedom to make the choice. Others found it disrespectful to values they believe the flag represents. In the following week, Goodman-Campbell said she faced significant backlash from the community.
The act of protest raises a new, larger question to the Bend City Council: What role does a city councilor play during a civil rights movement? And what can a city councilor do to answer the calls of thousands of protesters who flooded the streets this month, demanding more racial justice and equity in the city of Bend?
While a local council is unable to address the nation’s long, complicated history with race, the council is facing questions of what can be done to address racism in Bend, including how to make the city itself more representative and inclusive to people of color.
“(This conversation has) been long overdue,” Goodman-Campbell said. “Those of us in power have been slow to realize we need to prioritize this.”
Although movements usually direct their efforts at national figures, local governments have and do play a critical part in making real change during social movements, said Christopher Stout, an associate professor of political science at Oregon State University.
Decisions about where housing goes, renaming streets and parks so they are culturally sensitive, investing in racial education and creating policies on how police interact with the public are all actions that local governments can take, Stout said.
“We’ve seen a lot of cities address how police interact with citizens during arrest, and I think that’s a direct consequence of Black Lives Matter,” Stout said.
And while not a tangible change, symbols — like a councilor not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance in the name of racial justice — goes a long way to make local constituents feel heard and included in their own town, he said.
“Even if it’s not policy driven, it signals something to voters that they matter,” Stout said.
In interviews with all seven city councilors , the one thing that unites them is the belief that the most important thing to do in this moment in history is to listen to the concerns from people of color — a group of constituents who historically have not had a seat at the table of local government — and to learn about their experiences.
Diversity challenges
But getting more diverse people to the table remains one of the city’s greatest challenges. The city is in motion to make a short-term task force to assist in identifying the needs and priorities of underrepresented communities in Bend based on a recommendation from Allyship in Action, a local group focused on diversity trainings.
Committees and advisory boards, as well as the council in Bend, are all overwhelmingly white. That’s why it’s a priority for Councilor Barb Campbell to adjust the city charter to outline an application process that facilitates more diverse candidates getting appointed. These city committees decide things like where affordable housing money should go, or what kind of development gets approved where.
“It’s important because those committees influence the council,” she said.
Campbell said she also feels it’s important as councilors to use their platform to encourage more diverse hiring at city hall.
“Although we, the council, don’t actually have the authority to hire and fire those folks, we certainly use our voices to get more diverse and inclusive staff,” Campbell said.
But changes to the charter still don’t address the barriers that remain to encourage a more diverse council. Unlike county commissioners, city councilors are paid a minimal monthly stipend, meaning that most on the council fully support themselves with other full-time jobs.
Low pay and large time commitments to serve on committees and attend meetings can make being a councilor in Bend undoable for some segments of the population, said Mayor Sally Russell.
Councilor Justin Livingston said he would continue to advocate for a ward system, which could help more diverse neighborhoods elect a candidate that represents them.
But Councilor Chris Piper said more work needs to be done outside city hall — meeting and engaging with people of color and other marginalized people in the community.
“I think we need to be more approachable, more engaged in the community instead of being on the dais every first and third Wednesday of the month,” said Piper.
Council members differ on how far they feel their influence can go when it comes to what they think can be done on a local level.
For Councilor Bill Moseley, managing the police department, a core function of the city, is where the council can affect change, he said.
The city of Bend is currently hiring a new police chief in light of the upcoming retirement of Chief Jim Porter, and has a community advisory committee to help make the choice.
But Moseley said he struggles to know how to help when people make general allegations about racism, and said he has yet to hear from constituents who have felt discriminated against or wronged by police or any other institution.
“If you see systematic racism in a way I can address, let me know and I can help,” Moseley said.
But Goodman-Campbell sees the city’s influence on making Bend feel more equitable as much larger than a well-run police department. For Goodman-Campbell, that means looking at whether neighborhoods in Bend have equitable access to services, or whether roads and sidewalks are well-maintained regardless of who lives there.
“When you talk about racial equity and racial justice, and then you talk about the basic systems that keep this town running, those two things are intertwined,” Goodman-Campbell said.
