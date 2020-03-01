Anyone traveling between downtown Bend and the Central District on Franklin Avenue can tell the difference between the two areas.
On the west side of the underpass stands taller buildings, with businesses on the ground floors and sometimes apartments above. The buildings butt up against large sidewalks, which people use to mosey in and out of the downtown shops.
But on the east side, people are met first by Les Schwab Tire Center and a sea of parking lots and standalone buildings in an area known as the Bend Central District.
The district stretches east of U.S. Highway 97 to Fourth Street, and the city wants the area to be redeveloped to be more like a downtown.
To that end, the Bend City Council overhauled the development code in the Bend Central District in a bid to encourage more urban development. The goal is denser development, with a mix of housing and commercial uses, and to make the area more pedestrian friendly with more and better sidewalks and bike lanes.
The code changes — which relax parking standards and throw out a requirement for all buildings to have residential and commercial uses — have been broadly supported by several in the development and real estate industries.
But barriers still exist that keep the district from becoming a truly urban area. High cost of land and construction, an inadequate biking and pedestrian infrastructure and a lack of industrial space in town for businesses currently in the central district to move to all present challenges.
“It’s Bend’s future, ultimately,” said Dale Van Valkenburg, the director of planning and development for Brooks Resources, a Bend-based real estate development company.
“We can’t keep expanding out indefinitely. … (The city is) transitioning from being a teenager, ungainly big town to being a grown up city, and cities have more dense cores in general. And we don’t have a lot of housing in the center in Bend right now.”
Brooks Resources saw potential in the Bend Central District when it invested in the Blue Dog RV site on Franklin Avenue given how close it is to downtown and other amenities. But in order to be successful, the central district needs to be more pedestrian friendly, Van Valkenburg said.
That means creating wider sidewalks, street parking and having more buildings built up to street, as opposed to being set back behind a parking lot.
Van Valkenburg said part of the solution will be establishing an urban renewable district for the area. Urban renewal is a tool cities use to reinvest in blighted or underdeveloped areas.
Cities pay for it by taking a portion of property tax money that would otherwise be going to other taxing districts — such as those that fund parks and schools — to invest in projects like better streetscapes.Van Valkenburg sits on the Urban Renewable Advisory Board, a citizen committee that gives recommendations to the city on how the central district should develop.
“Ultimately, to get housing there, there needs to be some work done on streetscapes...to make it a more pleasant environment to live,” he said.
It will also be hard to attract redevelopment until bicycle and pedestrian routes are improved between downtown and the central district, Van Valkenburg said. A $190 million transportation bond, if approved in May by voters, could help, as it has $12 million for the design and implementation of a pedestrian crossings at Hawthorne, Franklin and Greenwood Avenues.
“The connections of central district and downtown are the weak link right now,” Van Valkenburg said.
Part of the success of the central district, however, not only relies on new development moving in, but also the departure of existing industrial-type businesses that no longer fit the vision of the district, said Meg Watkins, a commercial real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Bain.
That’s because there is a shortage of industrial land within city limits, Watkins said. That means industrial land is priced at a premium, so for many businesses, until there is a cost effective place for them to move, it doesn’t make sense to leave the central district.
“In the BCD, a lot of the businesses that are not in the correct zone are industrial users,” Watkins said. “So if we are trying to revamp this area, and encourage redevelopment, we have to move them to an appropriate area, and right now, we don’t have a lot of appropriate places.”
But for Jake Ertle, the developer seeking to tear down the Platypus Pub on Third Street and build new retail space, little is going to change in the central district until there’s a culture shift.
Right now, construction costs are upward of $300 per square foot, Ertle said. Between that, and hefty system development charges levied by the city of Bend, he doesn’t anticipate the cost of building to go down anytime soon. That means in order for projects to pencil out, more people will need to be willing to pay higher city prices for rent.
“I do not believe that demand exists today, otherwise, you would see groups like Brooks Resources developing the Blue Dog RV site,” Ertle wrote in an email. “Ask Visit Bend, the city of Bend, the Chamber of Commerce or the Central Oregon Realtor’s Association what reasons people give for moving to Bend and I doubt that you will see ‘density’ or ‘urban living’ as the responses. In the future, people will need to want to move to Bend and live in an urban setting while being ready to pay exorbitant prices to do so.”
