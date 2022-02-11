Professional skier Tommy Ford has not raced in more than a year.
His first race back after a devastating crash on Jan. 9, 2021, that left him unconscious will come on ski racing’s grandest stage — the Winter Olympics.
So much for easing back into competition.
Ford, born and raised in Bend, is scheduled to race in Alpine skiing’s giant slalom Saturday night (Pacific time) at the Beijing Winter Games. It will mark the third — and most unlikely — Olympics appearance for Ford, 32, who competed in the 2010 Vancouver Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
“First race back will be in the Olympics,” Ford said in an interview with The Bulletin before leaving for Beijing last week. “Yeah, it’s kind of wild to think about. I don’t think about it too much. I just keep moving and, I don’t know … I’m just looking to really get in the start and stay connected throughout the runs, and enjoy the process of getting back into racing. What comes from there is just a bonus.”
When he crashed in Adelboden, Switzerland, Ford was in the midst of a banner year. He had posted four World Cup top-10 results in giant slalom in the 2020-21 season, including a podium finish. He was on his way to one of the best seasons of his long career.
The crash left him with significant injuries to his knee, wrist and head.
The past year has been a painful, often emotional challenge for Ford, who has dealt with bouts of depression while simultaneously rehabilitating his knee so he can return to racing.
It’s hard for anyone to know what to expect from Ford in the Olympic giant slalom.
“He doesn’t know. I don’t know, nobody knows,” said Bend’s Laurenne Ross, Ford’s longtime girlfriend who retired from professional ski racing last year. “But I think he’s capable of podiuming (top three). It would be crazy, but I wouldn’t put it past him, honestly. He was doing so well in the races before he got injured. He was on the podium. If anybody can do it, it’s Tommy.”
Ford said he tore two ligaments in his right knee, broke his tibial plateau and tore his meniscus in the Switzerland crash. After several surgeries, he spent most of the offseason home in Bend recovering.
He was first able to get back on snow in mid-November at the U.S. Ski Team training camp in Copper, Colorado.
“It’s been just steady steps each time,” Ford said of his training. “I get some good training, and then I get a little sore, and I have to recover for a small block. But the recovery time is getting shorter and shorter, so I’m able to train more and more. The knee has been feeling good. When I’m out on the hill, it feels great.”
Ford — who grew up racing for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation — finished 26th in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 20th at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He did not compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, because he was recovering from a broken leg he suffered while freeskiing in France.
Because he did not earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team based on race performances this season, Ford was a discretionary pick for the team among the U.S. coaches.
“I wasn’t expecting it, but I had been talking with coaches for a little while, so I knew it was a possibility,” Ford said. “But I didn’t know until it happened.”
Ford was a spectator for most of this World Cup season, watching his U.S. teammates race throughout Europe. He said he has grown tired of watching, and he is eager to race again.
“I feel ready,” he said. “I’ve been watching so many races happen, and not being in them, and I’m kind of used to that, and I’m just ready to go. I’m feeling hungry. It’s fun watching teammates … to a point.”
Ford’s longtime U.S. teammate and friend Ryan Cochran-Siegle won the silver medal in the Super-G on Tuesday at the Beijing Games. Cochran-Siegle will also race in the giant slalom, as will up-and-coming U.S. skier River Radamus.
“It’s just a privilege to be a part of the event, and with this group of skiers,” Ford said. “RCS (Cochran-Siegle) and River Radamus, these guys have been pushing hard the last couple of years, and really making some leaps and bounds. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Ford arrived in Beijing on Feb. 2 and has thus far made it through all the stringent COVID-19 testing protocols, according to Ross, who has stayed in contact with Ford.
“He’s getting used to it and adapting,” she said. “Now that he’s in the bubble, he said he’s really enjoying it. He’s staying at the athlete village.”
If anybody knows anything about recovering from crashes and injuries to race in the Olympics, it’s Ross. She overcame several major knee injuries throughout her career, and raced the downhill at both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, her top finish 11th at the Sochi Games. Ross made a grueling comeback from a devastating right knee injury in 2017 to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where she finished 15th in both the downhill and super-G.
Ross is familiar with the challenge facing Ford, although, unlike Ford, Ross raced in a few World Cup events before competing in the 2018 Games.
“It’s definitely a difficult thing to step up to,” Ross said. “It’s a huge, huge challenge to not know where you’re at, as far as the pace goes and how fast you actually are. He’s obviously training, so I think he has an idea of where he’s at, but training and racing are really different things when it comes down to it.”
But Ross added that Ford’s self-awareness and trust in himself give him a chance to ski well in Beijing.
“He’s got the mental consistency and trust that a lot of other people struggle with,” Ross said. “Tommy is exceptional at just trusting his skiing and trusting himself. He’s really good at finding a good state of mind amongst all the chaos and all the doubt.”
No matter what happens on the manmade snow of the “Ice River” giant slalom course in the Yanquing District, Ford is thrilled to be back at the Olympics.
“It feels really good, and it feels not as foreign to me,” Ford said. “It’s a great thing to be a part of. This group, this gathering of people … I feel privileged to be in that group again.”
