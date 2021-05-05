After a year of pandemic-related uncertainty, the city of Bend is counting on a return to normalcy with a proposed two-year budget that’s nearly a billion dollars.
About a year ago, the city was anticipating up to an $8 million shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cut 37 vacant positions as a cost saving measure.
But the impacts have not been nearly as severe as city staff once feared, leaving room to reinstate those positions, as well as add new ones, in this proposed budget, according to a budget summary issued by the city.
“Overall these revenues are coming in stronger than predicted,” City Manager Eric King wrote in the budget summary. “The 2021-2023 proposed budget assumes the majority of the COVID-19 impacted revenues return to pre-pandemic levels or higher.”
The proposed budget, which was publicly introduced to the City Council on Wednesday, is $919.4 million, a 3% increase over the previous budget. Of that budget, $395 million accounts for the city’s operating revenue that comes from things like water, sewer and stormwater fees and property taxes.
The city also anticipates receiving 16% more in room taxes from the lodging industry next fiscal year. A portion of that pays for tourism promotion and another portion goes toward other city services like police and fire.
Despite these revenue gains, the city anticipates it will need to ask voters to renew an operating levy to support the cost of fire and emergency medical services. A state law keeps cities from raising their property tax rate, even though Bend’s rate of $2.80 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value is low compared to other cities.
“We’ve essentially had the same tax rate in Bend since 1981,” King said in the council meeting.
New positions will be added across the city, with 14 already having been added in the current fiscal year and about 30 more to be added in the next two years, said Sharon Wojda, the city’s chief financial officer.
This includes about eight positions in the Bend Police Department, including a new communications staff person to “increase transparency and community engagement,” a new detective to support child abuse investigations and an information technology technician to support body-worn cameras.
The proposed budget also includes $500,000 from the City Council to fund the communications staff person and increase overtime to allow officers to attend crisis intervention training, according to city documents.
Other positions include an employee to focus on water conservation and 1½ positions in the economic development department to address housing issues, and an equity and inclusion director, which the city is currently hiring for now, Wojda said.
A procurement analyst is proposed to implement the general obligation bond program for the $190 million transportation bond passed by voters last fall. About $24 million is budgeted for projects from the transportation bond project list, though that number is subject to change, Wojda said.
What exact projects will be done in the next few years will be decided by a transportation bond oversight committee, which has yet to meet, Wojda said.
The committee will be tasked with picking out projects with the city’s promise to not levy too high of taxes in the first year in mind.
For more information about the budget and public hearings, visit bendoregon.gov.
