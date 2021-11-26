After a year away, hundreds came to the Old Mill District to resume Bend’s Thanksgiving tradition of the “I Like Pie” run. This is the first year the run has been held in person again after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.
“It’s exciting for us to be back in person to be having the event,” said Scott Douglass, the CEO of Cascade Relays, which puts on the event with the running and walking store FootZone. “This is one of those classic traditions.”
Moments after crossing the finish line while holding hands, Diane and Greg Peschka said it was a great feeling to be able to participate in the race in person again.
The couple has come to “I Like Pie” every year since it began five years ago.
“It’s good to get out and hang out with a bunch of people again,” Greg Peschka said. “Last year was tough hanging at home.”
Last year, the couple ran the race in their own neighborhood. It just wasn’t the same, according to the Peschkas.
“And I didn’t get pie for breakfast last year,” Greg Peschka added. “She wouldn’t let me cut into it!”
The core of the event — running to the finish line to then be rewarded with a slice of pie at the finish line — remains the same. However, some adjustments were made in light of the Delta variant of COVID-19 this year.
Participants ran, walked or scooted either a 1.5- or 2.5-mile loop around the Old Mill District instead of the full race, which usually involves closing off some roads, said Douglass. The race was also staggered this year, meaning participants could start the race anytime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., in an effort to reduce crowding at the starting and finish line, Douglass said.
“We’re essentially reducing the congestion of the event when typically we’d have 3,000 participants starting at the same time,” he said.
Douglass estimated earlier this week that the race will have up to 2,000 participants, compared with the 3,000 that usually run the race on a more typical year.
“I think that’s the ongoing effects of the pandemic and people’s lack of knowledge that these events are happening again,” Douglass said.
The race is a fundraiser for the nonprofits NeighborImpact and the Boys and Girls Club. While there is no stated fundraising goal, Douglass said the event could potentially raise anywhere between $20,000 and $40,000 for the organizations.
“Our goal this year is to really bring it back to its roots, which is gathering community and raising money for worthy beneficiaries,” he said.
