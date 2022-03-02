A drier than normal February saw temperatures in Bend more or less consistent with this time of year, while forecasters predict March will be cooler than normal with near or above normal levels of precipitation.
February's average high temperature was slightly higher than normal, and the average low was slightly below normal. The average temperature was 1.3 degrees higher than the normal average temperature for February, which is 35 degrees.
"The only oddity is the precipitation due to the rain shadow that you guys are in," Rob Brooks, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said of the below average precipitation for February in Bend.
Brooks said there are a lot of variables that go into accurately predicting the weather, especially in the Pacific Northwest, including timing, location and the direction a particular storm system is traveling.
For those reasons, things can turn out differently than anticipated.
February saw a huge swing in temperatures with the high temperature for February at 72 degrees, which was recorded on Feb. 11 and Feb. 14, and a low temperature of minus 7 degrees on Feb. 23.
The average high for the month was 49.9 degrees, and the average low was 22.8 degrees.
The area got 0.5 of an inch of precipitation, and 2.5 inches of new snow, which is less than normal for this time of year. Normally, February gets 0.99 of an inch of precipitation and 5.5 inches of new snow, weather service data showed.
March is expected to record below normal temperatures and near or above normal precipitation, Brooks said. He also noted the outlook so far does not show anything interesting coming up in the forecast for the near future.
"Not a lot going on," Brooks said of Bend's outlook for March moving into the first few days of the month. "We have a system we are looking at that could cause some showers."
March will likely bring more sunshine and spring showers heading into the new season, but there is also still potential for some colder weather as well, Brooks said.
"It depends," he said. "For the next week it doesn't look like we have a whole lot of exciting weather. We may see some precipitation."
Brooks said there might be a chance for some showers in the coming days. There is also potential for snow showers Friday evening into Saturday morning, he said.
Brooks explained the outlook for the coming days can change quickly based on how different environmental factors play out.
"A little shift in time is a big shift in weather," Brooks added.
