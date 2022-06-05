Despite a torrential downpour on Thursday and rainy weekend, June is expected to get progressively drier and hotter after a slightly cooler and drier than average May.
May temperatures dipped to as low as 24 degrees overnight, National Weather Service data showed.
“It doesn’t happen all the time, it just happens that this year, we didn’t jump to a warmer May,” said Ann Adams, an assistant forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. “It was just a cooler spring than what Central Oregon normally experiences.”
Weather service data showed only two days of precipitation in May in Bend, with a quarter of an inch of precipitation recorded for the month, Adams said. The normal amount of precipitation for May in Bend is nearly an inch, the data showed.
The highest and lowest temperatures for the month were 81 degrees on May 5, and 24 degrees, recorded on both May 11 and May 23.
The normal high and low temperatures for May in Bend are 61.1 and 37 degrees. The average high and low recorded for Bend were 61.1 degrees 35.5 degrees.
The average temperature recorded for the month was 48.3 degrees, cooler than the normal temperature of 51.6 degrees.
Moving further into June and closer to summer, Adams said the month will start out with possible thunderstorms, but inevitably will dry out.
“Next week Central Oregon should be under a high pressure system which will keep Central Oregon on the drier side,” Adams said on Friday. “It might be further east if there is any activity.”
Adams said the weather service is predicting near to above average temperatures for the month of June, and a gradual increase in temperatures as the month unfolds.
“Things will dry out and get warmer,” she said. “It will start to behave a little bit more as June usually behaves.”
The heavy thunderstorm in Bend on Thursday dumped a significant amount of water on the area in a short period of time. Adams added an automated sensor just north of the Deschutes Brewery in Bend captured .64 inches of precipitation within a period of 24 hours.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.