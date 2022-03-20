Nearly three decades ago, David Nissen launched himself as a one-man tour operator.
As co-owner of Wanderlust Tours, he led visitors to not-often-seen natural areas to show them the best that Central Oregon has to offer: caves, trails, the Deschutes River, lakes and Mount Bachelor. He’d give them a ride. Give them gear at head lamps, hiking poles, kayaks and canoes, snow shoes and skis. And he’d give them an experience: a chance to feel the icy cold lake water or listen to the snowy silence of a night time hike in the forest.
Through it all, Nissen and his wife, Aleta Nissen, believed in leaving as small a footprint as possible.
“I always knew I wanted to be a tour guide,” said David Nissen. “The model I follow was not passive. I wanted visitors to stick their arm in the chilly lake water and share the hydrological cycle.
“I didn’t want Wanderlust Tours to be a consumptive product. I wanted it to become an integral part of the ecosystem.”
After announcing the sale of Wanderlust Tours earlier this month, the Nissens are being praised as one of most thoughtful outdoor companies in a region that celebrates nature. The Nissens sold their interest in the tour company that now employs 10 to 13 people to managers, Courtney Braun and Jared Garfield, for an undisclosed sum. Braun and Garfield plan to carry on the tour company’s mission of inspiring visitors and residents to protect the land they visit and live in, said Braun, who has been with the company for 12 years.
“It’s starting to feel good that we can talk those fun things going forward,” Braun said. “I’ve always had a passion for outdoors. It wasn’t supported until I moved west.”
Many of the same tours will continue, Braun said. She hopes to add a scholarship component for those who can’t afford guided tours to inspire them. She also wants to partner with local nonprofits and businesses with voluntourism efforts.
“You’ll have a tough time finding anyone who has had a bigger, more thoughtful impact, on Bend tourism,” said Kevney Dugan, CEO of Visit Bend, the marketing nonprofit charged with promoting the city. “Visit Bend is tremendously grateful for Dave’s contributions to sustainable recreation and mindful interaction with nature.”
The company was recognized in 2000 for its leadership, cooperation and sustainable tourism efforts. In 2006, Wanderlust Tours received the Gene Leo Memorial Award, named for the former director of the Oregon Zoo, for the tour company’s contribution to tourism-related activities focused on Oregon’s outdoor recreation. And in 2007, Wanderlust Tours was recognized by the Oregon State University for promoting Central Oregon’s cultural and environmental issues with the “Excellence in Family Business” award.
“Wanderlust is a trusted partner with Visit Central Oregon and we rely on them to provide high-quality guided experiences for our visitors,” said Julia Thiesen, Visit Central Oregon CEO. “The company has been a leader in advocating for the stewardship of our region.”
The business was run out the Nissen’s Bend home until 2021, when the company began leasing storefront space on Third Street.
Wanderlust Tours has weathered an epic economic downturn caused by the financial crisis in 2008 and the pandemic. Despite the pandemic, 2021 was a good year for business for the company, said Nissen.
The business is built on taking groups out on half day or evening guided tours by naturalists. His clients have explored extinct volcanoes, sipped beer and hot cocoa among in the wilderness and snow shoed in the backwoods of Mount Bachelor.
“We do what we do to provide a fun and engaging experience for people, but cloaked under the disguise of that fun trip, and at the heart of what we do, is sharing the sanctity of the places we visit,” Nissen said. “Education builds understanding and understanding builds appreciation and that builds protection.”
That belief is what’s been carried through from the first tour in 1993 to now, when the company runs about eight tours a day. It also fuels annual cave cleanups, Nissen said. When the cleanups started in 2002, Nissen said they’d collect hundreds of pounds of trash dumped in lava caves in Central Oregon.
Today, Wanderlust Tours still leads groups for annual cave cleanups but now they’re sifting through the dirt picking out shards of plastic and glass, not hauling out tons of trash, Nissen said.
“We sandblasted graffiti out of the caves and do lake cleanup too,” he said. “We need to leave the forest for other critters, that’s the core value of what we are about. We want to help others understand how valuable the Earth is to our life and to live with grace and care.”
Over the years, the Nissens have consulted with the Central Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center, said Jim Wilcox, the center’s small business management program manager.
What stood out to Wilcox was the Nissens ability to take what could have been a seasonal business and expanded it to year round. Typically, Central Oregon’s summer tourism swells to nearly 100% occupancy in hotels, but in the winter months is driven to below 50% numbers. It’s that kind of swing that can make a tour business struggle.
“To grow a seasonal business into something sustainable for both seasons and have a staff big enough, is not easy to do,” Wilcox said. “They’re a good team. (The Nissens) had the vision of sharing the area and being environmentally and culturally sensitive by teaching and engaging with people.
“To have a long term sustainable business you have to do things that are good for the customers, the employees and the environment and be profitable.”
Wilcox said to thrive for 29 years is something to be celebrated.
