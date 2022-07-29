SISTERS — The water that sprayed out of cooling misters at the back of a crowed gathered under the blazing sun Friday was unassuming, but the droplets were part of something much bigger.
Marc Thalacker, executive director of the Three Sisters Irrigation District, was proud to point out that the mist which offered some relief from the heat wasn't just any water, but had come from the district's pressurized and newly modernized irrigation system.
“We’re making progress. We look forward to the future,” Thalacker told the crowd. “It has been an incredible run for 25 years.”
The crowd of farmers, public officials and irrigation district managers was gathered at a construction site outside Sisters that morning to applaud 25 years of infrastructure projects undertaken by the irrigation district to conserve water, energy and stream flows.
The district has been upgrading its 65 miles of canals and water delivery systems since it first started piping the system in 1997.
Since then, it’s piped 62 of those miles to prevent water loss through evaporation and seepage into the ground, pressurized the system to eliminate the need to use electricity to pump water and built hydropower facilities that generate about 4 million kilowatt hours of electricity, or enough to power about 370 homes for a year.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Robert Bonnie, an undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, marked the event with a ribbon-cutting and brief tour of the district’s third hydropower plant, slated to come online in August. The plant will use the district’s irrigation to generate electricity before it’s delivered to farms and other water users.
Merkley told attendees he was encouraged to see the district making proactive use of federal funds for watershed planning and the water conservation projects.
“We’re trying to end that situation where we run out of water and the farmers and economies are destroyed, the families go bankrupt, we lose the community, we lose the ag production,” Merkley said. “This is a model that other irrigation districts can adopt.”
The water efficiency improvements have meant more water can remain in Wychus Creek. Thalacker said the improved flows were enough for one steelhead to make it to Sisters last year, where it was eaten by a bald eagle.
“Prior to 1997 when all 65 miles of canals were open, that (flow) would be sinking through the bottom of our canals and the stream would be dry right now,” Thalacker said.
In his comments, Bonnie credited Merkley with advocating for federal funding that could be used for similar upgrade projects in other drought-stricken irrigation districts.
“We think the model here is one that can be deployed in a lot of places across the West,” Bonnie said. “These are going to be locally led efforts, but the good news is that we have both the financial assistance and technical expertise that we can help communicate this elsewhere.”
And more federal funding for irrigation modernization could be on the way, through a surprise climate, inflation and healthcare bill unveiled last week. Bonnie said the bill, as it’s currently written, includes “significant” funding for the department to share costs with farmers to improve irrigation systems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Merkley also expressed support for the bill’s provisions that would incentivize carbon storage in forests and agricultural practices. Asked for comment about the senator’s position on the bill as a whole, Merkley’s press secretary referred The Bulletin to a prior tweet in which he expressed general support, but noted concerns about the bill’s inclusion of new oil and gas permitting.
