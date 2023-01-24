A local developer is attempting something that has never been done in the city of Bend: build affordable housing with little to no public subsidies.
Hayden Homes, a regional housing developer, is inching toward completion of a pilot project that could create a new neighborhood of more than 100 affordable housing units just outside of Bend's city limits called Parkside Place.
At a public hearing with the city planning commission Monday, commissioners unanimously recommended that the Bend City Council approve the developer's plans — but their recommendation did not come without concerns.
Among those concerns were a lack of commercial space within the development, traffic and safety impacts, wildfire risks, tree conservation and the potential consequences of a future homeowners association.
"I worry about things like that we're not going to put commercial, that we aren't creating a community, that we're building something that's going have problems in the future — that we know is going to have problems in the future — and we're building it anyway," Suzanne Johannsen, a planning commissioner, said at the hearing.
Johannsen, and other planning commissioners, favored adding commercial space to the development and implementing more infrastructure, but the developer pushed back.
Ultimately, planning commissioners voted to recommend the City Council approve Parkside Place because the need for affordable housing, and housing in general, is so dire in Bend.
At Parkside Place, which is located off of U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend, the idea is to create a neighborhood of diverse housing types, including town homes, duplexes, apartments and single-family homes to fill a gap left behind by skyrocketing home prices and inadequate workforce wages. It also could include a park, a canal trail and a new bus station.
Affordable units and market-rate units will be indistinguishable from each other, said Jacob Clark, Hayden Homes' regional land development manager, at Monday's hearing. People who make 80% of the area media income or less will qualify for affordable units, according to the developer's plans.
Hayden Homes wants to show market-rate housing can support affordable and workforce housing, Clark said.
"What we would like to demonstrate with this project is the ability to develop affordable and market-rate housing alongside each other and pursue minimal to no public funding to make that happen," Clark told The Bulletin.
More than 130 of 346 total units at Parkside Place will be affordable, according to Hayden Homes' proposal. The majority of units will be rentals, but homeownership options will also be available.
"For now, 30 units of true, affordable ownership product is a big deal," said Lynne McConnell, the city's housing director.
John Heylin, a downtown Bend business owner and a member of Bend's pro-housing group, YIMBY, which stands for "Yes In My Back Yard," said he was in favor of the project, but the public hearing raised questions.
"Initially, I was there to provide support, and I still support the project," he said.
Heylin raised questions of wildfire risk mitigation since the development is on the outskirts of town. He was also concerned that adding a homeowners association to Parkside Place in the future could run the risk of discriminating against those who can't afford to pay dues or meet association rules. Without responsible growth planning, the development could be an island unto itself, Heylin said.
He hopes one day commercial spaces and more connections to the rest of the city will be added to Parkside Place, he said.
"But right now it's just like any port in the storm," he said.
Parkside Place was born from House Bill 4079, which was passed in 2016 as a way to efficiently build housing on land outside of a city's urban growth boundaries if at least 30% of that housing is affordable. Hayden Homes is aiming for 40%. Bend and Redmond are the only two cities in the state that qualified for the project.
The Parkside Place property still needs to be annexed into Bend's city limits, and it needs final approval from the Bend City Council. A public hearing will take place before the council on Feb. 15.
