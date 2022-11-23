houses

Construction crews build homes in northeast Bend.

 Bulletin file

More than 90% of Bend-Redmond area employers said the high cost of housing has limited their economic growth and strained their employees, according to a survey conducted by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

From the same survey, 89% of local employers said recruiting and hiring has posed a significant challenge in the past year, and the same percentage of respondents said their existing workforce has had to take on a larger work load, leading to burnout.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.