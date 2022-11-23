More than 90% of Bend-Redmond area employers said the high cost of housing has limited their economic growth and strained their employees, according to a survey conducted by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
From the same survey, 89% of local employers said recruiting and hiring has posed a significant challenge in the past year, and the same percentage of respondents said their existing workforce has had to take on a larger work load, leading to burnout.
One of the most striking findings from the Chamber's survey, according to CEO Katy Brooks, was that almost 40% of employers surveyed said their employees struggle to pay for basic necessities such as housing, food, transportation and childcare.
"This survey really provides us with a story of how severe the problem is. And it's not only affecting families and human beings and employers, it's also affecting the revenue of our region and the state," Brooks said.
If the problem is left untended, the lack of affordability could scar Central Oregon for years, Brooks said. Between 2019 and the second quarter of 2022, the median price of homes sold in Bend increased from $441,000 to $770,000 — or 75% — according to a market report from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.
The Chamber's survey, which is a part of the Chamber's "Workforce Housing Initiative," was sent to thousands of area employers, and more than 200 responded. Across industries, Brooks said the problem was prominent. According to the survey, 67% of all respondents have seen decreased revenues, and 65% of those were small businesses.
In the upcoming legislative session, Brooks want to focus on bolstering incentives for middle-market housing.
"These are the folks who are also finding it hard to own a home or even to rent because wages, rent and homeownership are just in misalignment with how much people can earn," Brooks said.
Last week, in addition to conducting a first reading to adopt new rules for sheltering in public, the Bend City Council also approved an extension of system development charge waivers for the construction of affordable housing units and day care facilities. System development charges are fees on new construction to fund transportation, water and sewer infrastructure.
"The intention of it is that it would incentivize those kinds of developments," said Sarah Hutson, a senior management analyst with the city.
Since 2018, around $6.2 million in system development charges have been waived, according to Hutson. She estimates around 600 affordable housing units have been built in that time.
New statewide recommendations from the Department of Land Conservation and Development implores Oregon cities and counties to focus on a "production first" approach.
"Oregon has realized that the way we have done planning around housing is not meeting the need in the way that we truly need to," said, Lynne McConnell, the city of Bend's housing director.
The Department of Land Conservation and Development report said, "Over the next 20 years, Oregon’s communities need to add more than 550,000 units, over 30 percent of which will house Oregon’s lowest-income residents and will most likely require public funding or subsidy."
Often, people cannot build new housing because materials or fees can be much too high, McConnell said.
"What we have found in Bend as our most effective tool for incentivizing the construction housing affordability are cash and land. That by far has led our production when we look at what has actually made a deep impact," McConnell said.
Looking at ways the Bend City Council can encourage more housing and refine the methodology for allocating land, financial investments and fee exemptions will be a major focus in the next year, McConnell said.
The affordable housing crisis is not just local. Governor-elect Tina Kotek has said fixing Oregon's lack of housing will be her top priority once she enters office. The Oregon Mayors Association intends to ask the legislature for $124 million in annual funding to be dispersed to each Oregon city based on population. The money could be used for affordable housing construction costs, food bank assistance, encampment sweeps and education, outreach and prevention efforts, according to the Oregon Mayors Association.
