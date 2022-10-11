Patti Adair, a Republican incumbent running to keep her seat on the Deschutes County Commission, has received about $30,000 more in campaign contributions than her opponent, Democrat Morgan Schmidt, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, which tracks campaign finances.
Adair, a Sisters resident and a former accountant, led her opponent in campaign contributions as of Tuesday with nearly $109,000 in contributions. About $17,000 of those are in-kind contributions, which are donations of goods or services instead of cash.
Newcomer Schmidt, a Bend resident, a pastor of First Presbyterian Church and a founder of Pandemic Partners, has raised $73,800 in cash contributions.
With about a month until the Nov. 8 general election, Adair raised $7,435 in reported contributions in October so far, and Schmidt has raised $735.
Schmidt is spending more than Adair. As of Tuesday, Adair had spent over $62,000 on her campaign while Schmidt had spent over $64,000. Schmidt is spending most of the money she takes in.
Adair has maintained her contribution lead with a saturation of high-dollar donors. Her largest individual donations have come from Kathleen Jones McCann of Springfield and Marianne Walker of Bend, each contributing $3,000.
However, the majority of Adair's contributions are large donations from local political action committees. The Central Oregon Association of Realtors political committee donated upwards of $30,000 to Adair's campaign in both cash and in-kind contributions. The Central Oregon Small Business political action committee has contributed $18,000 to Adair's campaign, and it has also donated to county Commissioner Tony DeBone's campaign for reelection and Chris Piper's bid for mayor of Bend.
Adair recently invested $15,000 in advertising with local firm Manski Media. It is helping her with television ads and social media outreach, specifically TikTok, an app where users can post short videos. She said she plans to post a TikTok a day with her new puppy.
Schmidt previously criticized Adair's campaign finances after Adair received a $700 fine in June from the Secretary of State's Office. Adair attributed the fine to an accounting error when she switched treasurers.
Schmidt has also publicly questioned Adair's political alliances, accusing Adair of being a conspiracy theorist and promoting extreme political ideas, referring to Adair's prior association with a pastor who endorsed QAnon, a discredited political ideological movement based on conspiracy theories.
"I am not a QAnon person. I am not a conspiracy theorist. I am not an extremist," Adair said in an interview with The Bulletin.
Schmidt has taken a more grassroots approach to campaign funding by relying on community donations and refusing to accept any corporate money.
Schmidt's top contributor is a friend, Lawrence Hatch, who has donated $9,000 to her campaign and has previously contributed to other local races such as for Bend-La Pine School Board.
Schmidt has garnered support from labor organizations with $500 from Iron Workers of the Pacific Northwest and $2,500 from the Laborers International Union of North America. Schmidt also received a $250 donation from the Pro-Choice Oregon PAC.
Local public officials have also contributed. Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins and co-chair of the Independent Party of Oregon Andrew Kaza have each donated $250 to Schmidt's campaign.
The two candidates have previously discussed their approaches to climate change, gun safety and housing. Schmidt wants to take a "dignified" approach to helping Deschutes County's unhoused population by providing more safe options, including high barrier shelters.
"I don't want anyone to mistake my empathy for soft policy," Schmidt said.
She wants to take decisive action on land use, a response to houselessness and affordable housing. Adair said she wants to do the same.
Adair is in favor of repealing Measure 110 — which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and increased funding for addiction treatment — to better help those struggling with addiction who need more than what the measure can offer. She also said she wants to continue her goal of creating 10,000 accessory dwelling units in Deschutes County to increase the supply of workforce housing while creating additional shelter for unhoused populations in and around places like La Pine and Sisters.
"We need people that work in Deschutes County to be able to live there. I am always trying to think ahead," Adair said.
The two candidates will face off with the other candidates for the Deschutes County Commission, DeBone and Oliver Tatom, in a televised debate schedule for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All commission candidates are also scheduled to appear together at a recorded event hosted by the League of Women Voters and Bend City Club on Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.