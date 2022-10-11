stock_vote

Patti Adair, a Republican incumbent running to keep her seat on the Deschutes County Commission, has received about $30,000 more in campaign contributions than her opponent, Democrat Morgan Schmidt, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, which tracks campaign finances.

Adair, a Sisters resident and a former accountant, led her opponent in campaign contributions as of Tuesday with nearly $109,000 in contributions. About $17,000 of those are in-kind contributions, which are donations of goods or services instead of cash. 

