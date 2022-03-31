Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair and two other Republican candidates in the May primary attended an event at a Bend church over the weekend where the keynote speaker — a nationally known pastor who supports the discredited QAnon conspiracy theory — prayed over them on stage.
A video circulating online from the website Right Wing Watch shows Adair, gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman and Darin Harbick, who is running for the U.S. Senate, being prayed for at an event called “Restore: Government and Economy” at Eagle Mountain, an Apostolic Resource Center in Bend.
In addition to aligning with QAnon — a conspiracy theory that falsely claims the world is run by Satan-worshiping pedophiles — the Tennessee-based pastor, Johnny Enlow, believes in Seven Mountains Dominionism. This philosophy calls for Christians to take over the seven “culture-shaping” areas of influence in society, such as media, government, family, arts and entertainment. The idea is to “reclaim our culture for Christ,” according to a summary of his book, "The Seven Mountain Prophecy."
Enlow is also known as one of the self-proclaimed Christian prophets who has spread election misinformation, claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Enlow believes former President Donald Trump was put into his position by God and as of April of last year still believed Trump was president because of a vision he had of him holding a golden scepter, according to reporting from Newsweek magazine.
At the end of the prayer this past weekend, Pastor Bobby Haaby, a senior leader at Eagle Mountain, says to the candidates, "Go take this state for Jesus.”
When asked about the event, Adair said she was invited by Haaby to attend a service to be prayed over. She said she had no idea who Enlow was, or his beliefs in QAnon and Seven Mountains Dominionism.
“Since when is it a crime to be prayed over?” Adair said.
Adair said she didn’t want to speak more about the event, other than to say, “I’m doing the best I can. We do live in America.”
Adair did not address what her own opinions are about QAnon or Seven Mountains Dominionism in the interview.
Deschutes County Republicans did not respond to a request for comment.
Jason Burge, the chair of Deschutes County Democrats, in a text message said the video is a part of a larger pattern of Adair “immersing” herself with conspiracy theories and extremist views. Burge said Adair, while serving as the chair of the Deschutes County Republican Party, hosted a former FBI agent considered to be an anti-Muslim extremist, and did not denounce misinformation related to the 2020 presidential election as examples.
“When someone lives in a misinformation bubble, it's hard to imagine how that person can make sound policy decisions,” Burge said in a text.
Morgan Schmidt, a Bend pastor and Democrat challenging Adair in the fall for her commission seat, said she couldn’t overstate the danger in having someone in power who aligns with conspiracy theories rooted in extremism.
“For me, a public official has no business attending, let alone being commissioned by religious extremists who are not subtle about their intent to undermine our democracy and forward this sort of conspiracy-fueled, Christian nationalist agenda,” Schmidt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.