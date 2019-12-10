A 382-acre parcel of land in southeast Bend that has long been in the hands of the Department of State Lands will be put on the market, Mayor Sally Russell said Tuesday.

The decision, which was made by the Department of State Lands board on Tuesday, marks a turning point for the property off Stevens Road, which has been seen as the site for future housing for years.

About half of the more than 600-acre property was included in the city’s expanded urban growth boundary for more housing since 2016.

The state deciding to sell the land is the catalyst needed for development to move forward in this area of town.

“I am thrilled,” Russell said. “We need wins like this to help us move forward. We have some strong needs and high expectations to build the housing our community needs as quickly as possible. This decision today … really allows us to move forward with this parcel of land.”

The discussion about selling the land started to surface this year, partially because of a feeling that land in Bend is at the peak price in the real estate market, said Bill Ryan, the deputy director of the state department, in a meeting in October.

The money from the eventual sale would go into the Common School Fund, which goes to support public schools across the state.

The Department of State Lands anticipates marketing the property beginning in January for three and six months, depending on market response, according to land board meeting materials. Once a buyer is identified, negotiation will begin.

After an offer is made to the state land board, a master plan would then need to be submitted by the developer to the city of Bend. The master plan would be reviewed and approved by the city to make sure the area would have a mix of commercial, residential and industrial uses, said Carolyn Eagan, the economic development director for the city.

Overall, the Department of State Lands anticipates closing the sale about two years after marketing of the property begins.

“We recognize how important affordable housing is in the community,” Russell said. “This project really sets the path forward (to build housing) over the next two to 20 years.”