Oregon State University-Cascades didn't need to travel far to find a new boss: Andrew Ketsdever, the university's dean of academic affairs, will become OSU-Cascades' interim vice president on Saturday.
Ketsdever will replace Becky Johnson, who is moving to Corvallis to become Oregon State University's interim president. Ketsdever said he's excited to get right to work with his administrative and faculty teams.
"We can’t do it without everyone being involved, so regardless of what the title says, this really is a team effort here," Ketsdever, 52, told The Bulletin. "We can’t do it without the folks who put their blood, sweat and tears into this place.”
Ketsdever arrived at OSU-Cascades in 2018 as the associate dean, before being named dean of academic affairs in September 2020. That position — the de facto second-in-command — oversees the university's academic and research programs.
He will serve as the interim vice president for a year.
Ketsdever said his existing connections with local schools, industry leaders and Central Oregon Community College will be beneficial to the university.
"We have a large number of stakeholders throughout Central Oregon that we support, and support us, and it’s important for us to continue those relationships and not miss a beat when we (change leaders)," he said.
Johnson, who has worked with Ketsdever for about three years, said the internal hire was a smart move. Ketsdever is already familiar with OSU-Cascades' research and academic programs, Johnson said.
“He’ll be able to keep our momentum going and be really good for continuity," Johnson said.
Before arriving in Bend, Ketsdever was a civilian aerospace engineer for two decades with the U.S. Air Force. He also spent 10 years in numerous professorial and administrative positions at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Ketsdever said his long career in engineering makes him a natural problem-solver — a good quality for a vice president.
"We look at situations as interesting problems for us to solve, and that doesn’t go away in this position," he said. "In fact, it may be even more important to have those problem-solving skills at my disposal.”
Johnson agreed that Ketsdever's background would help him lead OSU-Cascades, along with his people skills.
“I think he’s a really good listener and a good communicator," she said. "He’ll be a real steady hand at the helm.”
Ketsdever's main task as interim vice president is to continue the expansion and growth of OSU-Cascades, he said. This fall, a new academic building — the campus' fourth building — will open, and it will host a new doctorate physical therapy program.
“The goal for me is to really keep the incredible momentum that Becky Johnson has built for us, and to continue to build this university for Central Oregon," he said.
Acting OSU President Edward Feser chose Ketsdever to be the interim vice president because of his connections and experience at the Cascades campus.
“Andrew brings a broad understanding of the needs of OSU-Cascades, excellent experience and credentials," he wrote in an email. "Based on my consultations with faculty, staff and students, he enjoys the strong support of the OSU-Cascades community."
Feser will soon start a national search for a permanent OSU-Cascades vice president, according to a university press release.
Ketsdever didn't rule out running for that permanent vice president spot, but he'd prefer to return to his previous role next year, he said.
"A year from now, I hope to be the dean of academic affairs," he said.
