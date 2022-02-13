The Bulletin shared stories last week of parents and providers struggling through a broken child care system, where child care operators keep long waitlists to fill limited — and often expensive — slots.
In a community survey we conducted several weeks ago before launching our child care series, one theme was clear from the dozens of responses we received: Pretty much anyone in Central Oregon knows there’s a crisis of child care availability — but what’s being done about it?
Today, our coverage turns to solutions. In the absence of a society-wide reconsideration of the value of child care and how it gets funded, providers, parents and nonprofits are finding creative ways to fill some of the gaps they face.
Four responses to the region’s child care shortage are featured in today’s stories to provide just a few ideas about what more could be done: Parents coming together to form their own care, business leaders coaching new child care providers, a school starting a daycare for its own employees and an ambitious partnership to deploy hundreds of new child care slots to three sites.
There are more solutions to be explored.
We’ll continue reporting on the solutions that are making a difference locally and in other communities in the weeks and months to come: From developers designing housing that can double as at-home daycare, to scholarships that support professional development for child care providers, to state subsidy programs that guarantee slots for low-income families and pay teachers a living wage.
