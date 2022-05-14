Deja James worries for her 9-year-old daughter’s future in a country without federally protected abortion.
In the two weeks since a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion showed the court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, James, a survivor of rape, has tried to empower her daughter, reminding her: “Nobody has the right to touch your body.”
“God forbid she gets raped,” said James, a 26-year-old dispensary manager in Bend. She added that, in a post-Roe world, “I am the only protection she has.”
James stood alongside hundreds of protesters in downtown Bend, calling for abortion rights amid a nationwide uproar over the leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. It would overturn the 1973 ruling that has guaranteed the federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.
The Bend protest was one of at least 450 protests that occurred across the country on Saturday, The New York Times reported.
The protest filled Drake Park around 1 p.m., where attendees listened to speakers from local activist groups, like the Central Oregon Peacekeepers and Central Oregon Diversity Project.
The speakers decried the rising political pressure and legislation against people from marginalized communities, who they said would be disproportionately impacted if Roe were overturned.
Repeatedly, they called for attendees to take action and write to politicians to support things like Planned Parenthood. The organization’s Bend facility is the only one east of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon, a manager said at the rally, drawing gasps from people in the crowd.
The signs protesters carried and shirts they wore reflected the fear and anger that many protesters described feeling since the news outlet Politico reported the leaked draft opinion. They read: “Bans Off Our Bodies,” “Abortion is Health Care” and “My Body My Choice.”
After marching through downtown Bend, the protesters, who were of all ages, stood at the four corners of Wall Street and Newport Avenue, chanting to passing cars, “When abortion rights are under attack, stand up, fight back.”
Among them was social worker Brandi Lerche, a 48-year-old Bend resident. In recent weeks, she has been in constant contact with her friends in Idaho, where she once lived. The state has trigger laws that would ban abortion in the first and second trimesters if Roe is overturned, making Bend one of the nearest options for people seeking a legal abortion.
She told her friends: “If you need a safe place, come to Bend.”
Attending the protest was the first thing Bend resident Ely Blackwood did with her daughter when her daughter arrived from Hawaii on Saturday. Walking through the streets of Bend, Blackwood said she felt a glimmer of hope from the large amount of people who attended the protest, but added that she’s “still pissed off” that abortion rights across the country are at risk.
“How am I supposed to explain this to my kids?” Blackwood said.
Amber Hossick, a 43-year-old emergency medical consultant from Bend, also attended the protest with her mother, Beverly Funge. The two said the leaked draft opinion eroded their confidence in the Supreme Court, which they and other attendees described as becoming overly partisan.
Hossick said she’s concerned that overturning Roe might drive some women to seek abortions outside of medical settings that could put them at risk of dying.
“We’re going backwards instead of forwards,” she said, adding: “The majority is supposed to rule in this country, and they’re not.”
