Two small brush fires caused by abandoned fires cropped up in Deschutes County this week, one on U.S. Forest Service land southeast of Bend on Tuesday, and the other on Thursday, on a property near NE Butler Market Road and NE 4th Street in Bend.
The first fire was caused by an unattended burn barrel southeast of town on land near Cabin and Coyote buttes on the Deschutes National Forest, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
The second was caused by an abandoned campfire in a homeless camp in town, Bend Fire & Rescue said Thursday.
The first brush fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and the sheriff’s office responded, said Sgt. Jason Wall, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
Wall said the fire started after a barrel used to burn trash was left unattended, eventually spreading to the surrounding area. The fire was estimated to have grown to about 1/4 of an acre, Wall said.
Deputies arrested Terry Bass, 57, who was charged with reckless burning, offensive littering and third-degree criminal mischief for the burn barrel and for allegedly dumping sewage from her trailer into the ground, which was discovered during the investigation, Wall said.
The second brush fire was reported by a caller from the Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors building nearby at about 9:39 a.m. Firefighters found smoke in the area, said Dan Derlacki, Bend’s deputy fire marshal, but they soon realized there was a brush fire. The fire grew to about 40 by 80 feet in size, and was caused by an abandoned campfire in a homeless camp, Derlacki said.
“There was no one there when we got there so they could have left earlier this morning or sometime last night but it looks like some sort of fire was there and it spread to brush,” Derlacki said. “It didn’t threaten any buildings or homes or anything like that. We were able to get in there and put it out pretty quickly.”
Derlacki said the fire was difficult to reach, but was extinguished in about 10 minutes.
“It was just hard to get to. It is kind of back next to the canal, next to the railroad tracks, in an area that is really rocky, so our engine parked in the parking lot of a business and had to lay about two or three hundred feet of hose to get to it,” Derlacki said.
Derlacki said when it comes to campfires at this time of year it is important to douse a fire with water and stir it around until it is cold to the touch. Otherwise, any embers left could potentially cause a fire, especially in windy conditions. He said the fire department deals with campfires, both at people’s homes and in homeless camps, that cause fires.
“Whether you are a renter or you are someone camping on public lands or private lands you need to have permission from the property owner (to have a fire),” Derlacki said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.