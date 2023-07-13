fire

A fire Tuesday was caused by an unattended burn barrel southeast of town on land near Cabin and Coyote buttes on the Deschutes National Forest,  the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office/Submitted photo

Two small brush fires caused by abandoned fires cropped up in Deschutes County this week, one on U.S. Forest Service land southeast of Bend on Tuesday, and the other on Thursday, on a property near NE Butler Market Road and NE 4th Street in Bend.

The first fire was caused by an unattended burn barrel southeast of town on land near Cabin and Coyote buttes on the Deschutes National Forest, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

