Like a scar, the memory of the violence at Bend’s east-side Safeway won’t go away.
The actions of a young gunman, who killed two people in the grocery store before taking his own life a year ago Monday, wounded the community’s collective consciousness.
For some, this means they can’t walk into that store again.
For others, there’s a trauma they’ll carry with them for a long time.
“Bend is different,” said Dr. Mike Conner, a Bend psychologist who specializes in trauma. “People are scanning for signs of danger more so now than they did before the events locally. People are on the lookout for signs that something is abnormal.”
The community consciousness will remember and reflect on the lives lost, even if they can’t remember the names of the two victims, Donald Surrett Jr. and Glenn Bennett. Or the name of the gunman who turned his weapon on himself. All three were part of a grim tally that Sunday: Nine people — in Denver, Detroit, Phoenix and Houston — were killed in mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The Safeway corporation did not return phone calls or emails to The Bulletin for this story, but in the year since the shooting, the store was remodeled and new items brought in. A security guard mans the doors.
The union that represents the Safeway workers said it has been in contact with the company about enhancing safety, including preventing workplace violence, said Miles Eshala, United Food and Commercial Workers communications coordinator.
“We are pleased to note (Safeway’s) willingness to collaborate on improvements,” Eshala said. “While we can’t change the past and bring back those we’ve lost, we can strive to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”
A former worker mourns
Since 7:40 p.m. Aug. 28, 2022, Sophia Aquarius, a manager on duty at the grocery store at the time, has lost her career, found a job, lost the job and now finds herself recovering from a workplace injury.
“I have not been able to go back to that store since the day I left,” said Aquarius, 53. “Every time I’m at that shopping center, I picture the guy walking in with a gun.”
In fact, Aquarius doesn’t do any in-store grocery shopping. She has groceries delivered.
“I never want to go grocery shopping anymore,” she said. “A piece of me was robbed.”
Community consciousness
Bend resident Stephen Wilkes, 72, says his innocence has been robbed. Immediately after the shooting, he was angry.
“All of us and our fellow citizens need to be safe from knuckleheads,” Wilkes said. “Schools, shopping areas, religious activities, movie theaters, parks, rodeos, fairs, amusement parks and sporting events must be allowed to provide armed security and defend their customers and public attendees.”
Two days after the shooting, Deschutes County Health Services put together a response team that included behavioral health and victims assistance experts, the sheriff’s office, St. Charles Bend, Bend-La Pine Schools, state and local police and volunteers.
The team set up a center at Pilot Butte Middle School where anyone in the community could get information and assistance. Over time, more than 100 people came by seeking support, said Sharon Brister, Deschutes County Health Services comprehensive health for youth and families program manager.
Not everyone who showed up wanted help. Some wanted to give it.
“We have a caring community,” Brister said. “It was impressive to see how many people stopped by the center and asked how they could support the rebuilding after the incident.”
Mt. View High School in Bend, where the gunman had been a student, addressed the issue through its counseling department, said Michael Hicks, Mt. View High School principal. The school has seven counselors and staffers trained in trauma informed practices and students are referred to the school-based health clinic, he said.
“Considering students will not be on campus for a week and a half after the anniversary date, we do not plan to specifically discuss the event as a whole school,” Hicks said. “We will, however, as part of our annual kickoff message to students and parents, remind them of the supports we have built into our school infrastructure.”
Forging a future
Connor, the Bend trauma psychologist, said being aware of what people are feeling and whether they are coping or struggling, is now part of the fabric of the community. So, too, is a recognition of what Bend will likely never regain.
“Before, when people looked around Bend, they saw the mountains, the river, the clean air, the recreation and how little traffic there was and felt relaxed, without any problems,” Conner said. “But that is changing now.”
As an antidote to the sense of fear, Conner offers hope. It’s something he practices himself and he hopes others will embrace as well. Each day, Conner said he looks for acts of kindness and generosity and acknowledges them.
“The most powerful friend-maker and change agent is living in gratitude,” he said. “We need to look for things to be grateful for and express gratitude to each other.”
