An early spring shower didn't stop the locals and the tourists alike from spending an afternoon in downtown Bend Saturday that didn't require them to wear a mask.
The sidewalk and patio in front of the The Lemon Tree Cafe along NW Franklin Avenue was buzzing with staff serving brunch and cocktails to customers, and none of them wearing a mask. The absence of something that quickly became so common over the past two years is both jarring as much as it is refreshing.
On March 12, the statewide indoor mask mandate in Oregon was lifted, along with similar mandates in California and Washington. In Oregon, the change includes masking requirements in schools. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most places in the country, including Deschutes County, are designated as "low" or "medium" risk, meaning masks do not need to be worn indoors.
Scott Robinson of Bend stood outside near the Commons Cafe and Taproom with some out-of-town guests.
Robinson said he still sometimes wears a mask, especially when he finds himself in a crowd, but most of the time he doesn't wear one. At his part-time retail job he carries one with him just in case, but said not having to wear it all the time is one less thing he has to remember to do.
"I think it changed everybody's habits to some degree," Robinson said of the pandemic.
The main thing that changed for him, was tightening up his group of friends, Robinson said. But as the pandemic appears to be winding down, he plans to rekindle relationships that fell by the wayside.
Robinson said wearing a mask was never a huge deal to him and he'd wear one again if another surge of COVID-19 made doing so necessary.
"I think we are in the long trend back to normal but I wouldn't be surprised if we run into some hiccups here and there" Robinson said"And that's the way of it. Hopefully I'm surprised and that was the last wave, but I'm not going to tell myself we are back to normal. I've played that game enough."
Sarah Parks, the manager of the Outside In shoe store on NW Wall Street downtown, said she rarely wears a mask now the mandate has been lifted. But sometimes she will put one on, especially when she is in a large crowd. Parks believes it should be based on personal preference weather someone wears one or not.
"Personally, I think it is up to everybody to make their own decisions. You want to wear it, I think it's great, you don't want to wear it I think it's great too," Parks said. "I'm just glad I don't have to remind people they have to wear it. It's a little less stressful on the staff."
Parks said she believes the mandate, not the mask itself, caused more division among people, which in turn changed people's daily lives during the pandemic.
"I think it was more of the action of making people wear the mask. I don't think the mask had anything to do with it," she said of the pandemic measures Oregonians have been living with on and off for years. "I've seen a lot more people wearing the mask than not wearing it. It is people's choice, and that is the way it is supposed to be."
Ryan Shortridge, an architecture professor from Milwaukee, stood watching his kids play on the lawn at Drake Park near the Deschutes River. Shortridge is in town for about 10 days visiting family. He said he sometimes wears a mask at his teaching job back home, but was enjoying a afternoon with masks in Bend.
"I usually have one with me and if someone is wearing one and I want to talk to them, I'll put it on, just out of courtesy," Shortridge said.
Shortridge said it doesn't bother him to wear a mask, and if masks are recommended again sometime in the future, he doesn't have a problem putting one back on.
"I wonder if we'll go to more of an Asian model, where if you have something like the cold or the flu...out of courtesy you would wear one," Shortridge said. "But I don't think I'll wear one out of caution generally."
