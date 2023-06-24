Tears formed in Michelle Hester’s eyes as she looked at the mural being painted in the Centennial parking garage in downtown Bend.
In shades of blue, purple, pink, and orange, a story of homelessness was coming to life. The mural depicts a person returning to a home with an eviction notice on the door as well as scenes of life with a pet and a community.
But when Hester, who is helping to paint the mural, saw that someone had painted a heart on a recreational vehicle, she could not hold back the tears any longer. A 54-year-old artist, Hester is homeless and currently living on Hunnell Road, where the city plans to clear residents from the encampment on July 17.
“With this mural, I hope it helps people understand that this is real,” Hester said. “We just can’t get people to understand (the houseless experience). We’ve put our hearts in it.”
Six artists, including three who are homeless, created the concept for the mural with the help of Scalehouse, a contemporary arts center.
The city of Bend contributed $19,000 to help fund the project.
“We partnered with the city to develop a community mural developed by houseless artists to share their stories and to encourage a healthy and constructive civic dialogue about houselessness in our community,” said René Mitchell, founder of Scalehouse.
Tension between the city and the Hunnell Road community grew after a sweep of the area was announced at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Allie Blanchard, a creative lead on the mural, said there’s a lot of frustration and some of the artists went to the meeting to speak on the issue.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler showed up to the mural on Thursday to see the progress made on the project. She said the city plays multiple roles. On one hand it is a regulator of public spaces while also providing places, shelters, and resources for people to go, she said.
“There’s two sides to what we do as a government and there’s always going to be tension,” Kebler said. “But we always want to center and remember that they are a part these of our community ... and I think we should continue to give them a voice even if it’s part of a discussion that’s not super comfortable. That’s okay.”
Hester said that despite not having a home, she has found a community at Hunnell Road and is saddened at how those living there are being treated.
“Everybody on Hunnell, we might fight like everyone else, but at the end of the day, we’re all helping each other out,” Hester said. “We’re all family out there. But soon, there won’t be no more.”
Blanchard said they wanted to convey the transition of being homeless by showing a darker color scheme at the start of the mural that brightens to a lighter one. The silhouette was intentional, symbolizing that this could happen to anyone.
“It’s sort of a narrative of this figure,” Blanchard said. “They end up going through these difficulties and they end up unhoused. But the final result is finding this beautiful community and how much more connected they feel to each other as unhoused people than they did when they were housed.”
Hester said there is more help in Bend than other places but is frustrated with the sweep because the mural had been planned in advance with the city’s help.
She plans to protest at City Hall on Tuesday to show her frustrations.
“(The mural) is amazing. It makes you think people care, and these people (Scalehouse and supporting artists) do care,” Hester said. “It’s just wonderful. It brings us closer together. And in my situation it shows that people support you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.