A Redmond man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a raft of serious charges from an alleged cross-state crime spree, including an allegation that he strangled and tried to kill his mother.
Ryan Michael Shinn, 40, appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where a November trial date was scheduled.
Shinn is accused of using three stolen vehicles to drive from Portland to Bend, where he allegedly attacked his mother, Kelly Jo Shinn, in an attempt to take custody of his 10-year-old daughter.
Shinn is charged with 13 counts, 10 felonies and three misdemeanors: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, menacing, strangulation, interfering with making a report, fourth-degree assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless endangerment of highway workers, two counts of coercion and two counts of first-degree theft.
He remains an inmate of the Deschutes County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.