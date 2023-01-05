A portion of Reed Market Road will be closed for two hours on Friday night for "much-needed" pothole repair, according to a social media post from the city of Bend.
Between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, roughly a half-mile stretch of Reed Market will be closed to drivers while crews fill potholes. Repair will occur between the roundabout that intersects Bond Street and Brookswood Boulevard and the intersection of U.S. Highway 97, the post said.
The roundabout is in dire condition, said Charles Swann, the city's division manager for its street operations.
In recent weeks, a constant back-and-forth between freezing and thawing weather has caused water from rain, snow and ice to penetrate the cracks of the asphalt, creating potholes, said Swann.
Friday night, crews will fill the potholes with hot asphalt instead of cold asphalt, which allows for a longer term remedy, Swann said.
Reed Market Road is scheduled for a water and sewer project a few years from now, Swann said. In the meantime, he said crews are doing their best to hold the road together.
Message boards outlining a detour route are already placed on Reed Market, Swann said.
People can report potholes throughout the city via the city's online form.
