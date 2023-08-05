cruxs (copy)
Buy Now

In this Bulletin file photo, a homeless man takes a break from moving his belongings while a backhoe hauls material to a dumpster as the city of Bend cleared away his camp in April. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

The regional Coordinated Houseless Response Office, which was created by lawmakers in 2022, could shift from Deschutes County’s umbrella to Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council’s.

It would one of the first major changes since the office’s former director, Cheyenne Purrington, resigned in May after nine months on the job, citing a lack of coordination and support. Purrington actually recommended in a resignation letter that office oversight move from the county to Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.