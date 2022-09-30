The first sentence of guitarist Tommy Guerrero’s bio is a little jarring, even if you know about his professional skateboarding past: “Tommy Guerrero may be better known in the world of skateboarding than music.”
Alas, despite a nearly 20-year solo music career that’s included accolades from Rolling Stone and other quarters, Guerrero may indeed be better known for skateboarding than music. But as a member of Powell-Peralta’s Bones Brigade in the 1980s along with the likes of Tony Hawk, Guerrero was pretty huge in skateboarding.
“I had a good 10-year run as far as being competitive, 1985-95. But I’m still skating and all that stuff, and I have a board on Real,” Guerrero said, referring to his signature model on the board company he cofounded in 1991. In fact, when he called last week from his office at Real, Guerrero, 49, was a few minutes late — he’d gotten distracted watching a skate video with employees.
“I still don’t have a music career, so I’m still clinging on to the glory days,” he joked.
To be sure, Guerrero does have a music career, but it competes with the skateboard industry for his attention. Guerrero also hosts a YouTube show, “BS with TG,” in which he sits down and talks with other skaters.
“It’s not necessarily exhausting; it’s just that there are so many disparate elements to it all,” Guerrero said of his workdays. “It’s not as though I can focus on just music, or just the label, and reign everything in. My days just consist of s---loads of things. At times it’s just like, ‘What? What’s going on?’ But I’m grateful. I’m extremely grateful for everything.”
Touring comes when the unsigned artist gets a band together, so catch Guerrero’s soulful mix of genres — blues, jazz and surf guitar among them — while you can. Guerrero’s three-piece band will play Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend Tuesday in support of 2015’s “Perpetual,” a set of 16 instrumentals as evocative as their titles: “Water in Your Hands,” “The Silence of Thunder” and “Sun Rays like Stilts,” to name a few.
Guerrero grew up playing punk in a number of bands, including the seminal skate-rock group Free Beer alongside his brother.
“I’ve just self-released everything on my little label, TooGood, so we don’t really have any money” for extensive touring, he said. “I have to hire people to come play with me, ’cause (on) all my recordings, most of the instrumentation is played by me.”
As of late, his tour band includes San Francisco bassist Josh Lippi, and another name familiar to skaters of a certain age — Philadelphia-based drummer Chuck Treece.
It’s a fairly stable lineup that Guerrero calls “sort of my band that isn’t really a band.”
The show’s opener is El Diablitos, his brother Tony’s Portland-based surf-rock band. “His style is a bit more rock ’n’ roll. He’s a real guitar player,” Guerrero said.
Skateboarding has a long list of pros who have gone on to music careers of varying degrees, including Duane Peters of Die Hunns, U.S. Bombs and other bands, Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly and Ray Barbee, a solo artist who also joins forces with Guerrero and Treece in Blktop Project, heading to Japan in May. The ever busy Guerrero is also setting up that tour.
“When punk came to the West Coast, that was it. I was into it,” Guerrero said. “I saw the Ramones in front of city hall around ’78. Me and my brother and my friend Bryce went, and that kind of changed the game. It was insane. I was just a little kid, like, f---in’ blown away.”
But even as they were woodshedding musically, the younger Guerrero was also making a name for himself as skateboarding’s first professional street skater. Contests and demos didn’t leave a lot of time for band practice.
“When I turned pro around ’85, that was kind of it. I wasn’t around. I traveled a lot and I couldn’t hold down a band,” he explained. His brother moved to L.A. to pursue music while Tommy immersed himself in skating.
As his pro career wound down, his music amped up. Guerrero told Huck Magazine last year, “The solo thing started as a necessity to create music. I needed that creative release.”
Surf guitar, jazz and blues would appear to be bigger influences than punk on Guerrero’s instrumental recordings, which he’s been putting out every few years since his 1997 debut, “Loose Grooves & Bastard Blues.”
“I listen to everything, and I’m influenced by all sorts of things,” he said. “I love Gabor Szabo, his guitar playing. Marc Ribot. John Zorn — there’s some Zorn stuff that just … amazing.”
When playing in the U.S., skaters tend to dominate audiences.
“There’s a lot of skaters who show up, especially in the States. Now, when I go abroad, it’s pretty mixed. It’s just a mix of music lovers and skaters and artists and surfers,” he said.
“I’m totally stoked, and I appreciate everybody’s support. It’s pretty rad.”
