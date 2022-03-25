Pia Alliende says her passion for storytelling stems from her parents.
Libraries in her hometown of Santiago, Chile, were “pitiful,” she said. Being a librarian in the capital city, which sits in a valley at the foot of the Andes mountains, was not a popular career choice. Books were expensive. Her family was relatively well-off, but her parents were stern, urging the family to be cautious with money.
Books and reading became a family treat, delivered on Sundays by Alliende’s father, a lawyer with high standards and a “strong but soft heart.” Alliende’s father would read to the family from books he crafted with pieces of cardboard and kept in a basket in the closet.
This was how books became a guiding force for Alliende, a librarian whose life and career have spanned multiple countries and impacted students, teachers and libraries around the world.
While school districts across the country are banning books about gender and race amid a national reckoning over equitable education, Alliende is stocking shelves in Redmond School District libraries with books that illuminate the experiences of people from underserved and marginalized communities.
The 60-year-old Alliende has played a major role in revamping libraries in the district, replacing withered old books with new ones and getting rid of literature that perpetuates racist stereotypes.
“I want to have books that represent them, not misrepresent them,” said Alliende, who serves as part of the Redmond School District Equity Task Force and is co-chair of the Oregon Library Association’s (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) and Antiracism Committee. She added: “I feel that it’s really, really sad that we, as school librarians, need to fight for kids to read.”
Alliende’s work has not gone unnoticed. She is one of three librarians in the country recently nominated for School Librarian of the Year by the School Library Journal.
Alliende’s goal is to provide students with the option to explore the stories of people from backgrounds and cultures different from theirs. She wants to use storytelling to instill empathy and compassion, particularly for those students whose experiences have historically been ignored. She said, “Sometimes, the kids are invisible.”
Recently, Alliende helped the district obtain four grants amounting to more than $25,000 to improve programs at libraries in Redmond schools that have higher concentrations of Hispanic and Spanish-speaking students. Those include Elton Gregory Middle School, where more than one in five students identify as Hispanic and one in 10 speak Spanish as their first language.
In addition, she raised more than $2,500 by completing a 347-mile bike-packing trip through Oregon, just before her 60th birthday. The funds went to libraries across the district, she said.
Alliende uses part of the grant funds to bring in Spanish-speaking authors and hold monthly bilingual family engagement nights where students and their families hear stories and play Latin American games. She said she wants to “foster the idea that their Spanish is good, that their culture is good, that whatever they do is good, and feel proud.”
It was through her parent’s storytelling that Alliende found an interest in history. She attended a Catholic high school and university in Chile, but she grew bored. She wanted to go to America. She applied, and received a scholarship through the U.S. Fulbright Program, the flagship international academic exchange program meant to foster relationships between countries. With the grant, Alliende traveled to New York in 1990 to study history at Stony Brook University.
The move was hard on her relationship with her parents, she said. But Alliende fell in love with big city nightlife — and with a Spaniard from the Montana farmlands. After college, she struggled to find work because of language barriers. With her new husband and a child on the way, Alliende moved back to Chile and to her childhood home. “We had nothing,” she said.
After having children, Alliende and her husband moved their family to a town south of Santiago. She worked at a private school, but Chile still wasn’t where she wanted to raise her kids. The family headed back to the United States after obtaining work visas. She landed a job as an interpreter at a school in Arlington, Virginia, where she became an advocate for families from Latin America.
There, she found a love for libraries.
Her commute to work near Washington, D.C. was long, requiring the family to leave their kids in day care for hours. So she proceeded to look for jobs elsewhere in the country. She eventually landed a job as a media library specialist at Redmond High School in 2006. Three years later, amid the nationwide housing crisis and ensuing economic meltdown, Alliende was laid off.
Fortunately, she found a job as the head librarian at the International School of Seville San Francisco de Paula in Spain. Her family moved to Seville, where they remained for a decade. Alliende helped modernize libraries and led workshops for librarians and teachers in places like Dubai, Budapest, Thessaloniki, Paris and Madrid. Meanwhile, her children, who had lost some of their knowledge of Spanish while living in the U.S., became bilingual, she said.
“That was pretty neat,” she said of her kids. “I couldn’t have done it.”
In 2019, after Alliende’s children finished high school, the family returned to Redmond and moved back into their home on the Crooked River Ranch. After applying to nearly every school district in Central Oregon, she accepted a job as a library technician at a local elementary school in Redmond. Alliende looked toward schools with more economically disadvantaged families and saw that many of the schools had outdated books. She wanted to help.
The pandemic only strengthened Alliende’s resolve to help struggling students. She made weekly videos for children and helped them engage with their schooling as they navigated online learning. She purchased a reading app for district students to have access to digital materials and pushed for bilingual videos. As one of the few Spanish-speaking teachers at the school, she wanted to foster the idea in students that “their countries, their cultures, matter.”
She’s moved to help them by a book she has in her home, a book written by a friend and mentor who once told her: “Everyone has a story to tell and if you don’t write it, it doesn’t exist.”
But it’s more than that.
“Literature and its power,” Alliende said her mentor argues in the book, “are the only weapon capable of saving lives.”
