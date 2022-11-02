An impassioned crowd of nearly 30 social justice advocates interrupted a Bend City Council meeting Wednesday night to champion shooting victim Barry Washington Jr.

Chanting “Say his name,” they came face to face with Bend City councilors, who were visibly rattled by the encounter.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160, akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(1) comment

gregb2781
gregb2781

Pathetic but no surprise in liberal Bend aka Portland’s twin.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.