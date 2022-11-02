A group of social justice activists marched from the Deschutes County Courthouse to Bend City Hall on Wednesday night in honor of Barry Washington Jr., who was fatally shot outside a downtown Bend bar in 2021. The trial of the man charged in the shooting began this week.
Anna Kaminski/The Bulletin
Josie Stanfield, center, leader of the Central Oregon Diversity Project, was among those who confronted city councilors during a council work session Wednesday night.
An impassioned crowd of nearly 30 social justice advocates interrupted a Bend City Council meeting Wednesday night to champion shooting victim Barry Washington Jr.
Chanting “Say his name,” they came face to face with Bend City councilors, who were visibly rattled by the encounter.
Shouts could be heard from outside of council chambers before the crowd arrived around 6 p.m. after marching from the Deschutes County Courthouse where the trial of Washington’s accused killer — Ian Cranston — is expected to begin with opening statements Thursday.
Cranston faces a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Washington on Sept. 19, 2021. He asserts he shot Washington in self-defense.
The group told the council Wednesday it wants a memorial in Washington’s honor. Josie Stanfield, leader of the Central Oregon Diversity project, said the councilors aren’t on the same page as the region’s social justice advocates. Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell met the protesters outside of the council chambers before they entered. She asked them to respect the business being conducted at the council meeting, and was met with shouts.
Goodman-Campbell implored the group to return during the meeting’s public comment period, but the group refused.
“There’s work that’s being done” Councilor Melanie Kebler said to the group of protesters after they entered the chambers. Kebler added she has been in contact with Washington’s mother to ensure the city’s potential actions were in accordance with the wishes of Washington’s family.
Stanfield said the group’s goal Wednesday night was public accountability.
“They’ve been telling us behind the scenes that they don’t know what we want. It’s been over a year now. ... This is the first time they’ve said out loud, ‘All right, we’ll get it done.’ It worked.” Stanfield said.
She said she wants to see the council voice support and be more involved with activism moving forward. She said she also wants the council to be more forthright with the status of a memorial.

