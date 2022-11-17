A grieving mother remembers her two children who died in a Crook County house fire

PRINEVILLE — Fresh snow glazed the juniper dotted expanse surrounding a remote property 14 miles southeast of Alfalfa, where a grieving mother quietly picked through the charred remains of her home.
Danielle Keating, 34, crouched and brushed away snow with a gloved hand, searching through charred metal siding and wood for something more than a memory. Her eyes were swollen from tears.
She hoped to find two pieces of children's art that once hung in the upstairs hallway and bedroom of the home that stood here. They're the kind of simple artwork that parents of elementary school children often have: a plaque with a child's handprint.
For Keating, their worth is immeasurable. The children who made them, Nyla, 9 and Cobain, 6, are gone, the victims of a fire that destroyed the Juniper Acres house last month.
"I have also been looking for a necklace with a wiener dog on it Nyla had been wanting to gift to her grandma who recently lost her wiener dog, Cheyenne. And a bracelet with words of encouragement I had given to Nevaeh on her birthday. And dog tags that belonged to my niece's fiancé she lost to a car accident a couple years back."
"And really anything that I can physically hold onto."
The pain of her loss has changed her forever, Keating said. She wears a brave face whenever she can, to stay strong for her two other children, Waylon, 3, and Neveah, 14. Waylon is especially upset, she said.
"Everybody told me that a 3 year old is not going to realize, but…," Keating said, stopping midsentence as she began to cry.
"And I told him they had gone to heaven, and he said, ‘no, I want them to come back down.'”
Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Crook County Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze on SE Palm Lane at 5:52 a.m. Oct. 15. They found the home engulfed in flames. Authorities told Keating they believed the fire started in the generator room, but have offered her no other information as their investigation continues.
Keating said it is difficult to talk about her children without crying. She also has a hard time looking at photos or watching videos of them. She had worked for 11 years at Consumer Cellular until she quit in June to take some time to work on her house and spend more time with her children.
“It is so hard to see their cute little faces. So full of life. They make you happy inside, just looking at them,” Keating said, trying to hold back the tears. “Now, they’re gone.”
Not much was spared by the flames, but Keating has returned to the property almost every day since the fire. Each time, she finds something new.
On this day, she found Nyla's ceramic piggy bank. She held it with both hands like a priceless artifact.
Nyla and Cobain
Nyla loved music, especially pop star Ariana Grande, and an assortment of tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s.
Nyla also loved to ride her little dirt bike around the family property. Keating said Nyla was learning how to ride horses, too, from a neighbor. And she was one smart child, attending Crooked River Elementary along with Cobain.
“She was so smart. She loved school. She loved math,” Keating said. “Like, who loves math?”
Nyla also loved zebras. Keating said her daughter had a stuffed zebra with her that she carried around from the time she was a baby. And like so many things now, a happy memory can bring pain.
“I had nightmares that the zebra wasn’t with her,” Keating said, her thoughts returning to the fire. “But he was.”
Cobain was a little redhead who loved to snuggle and loved everything ‘boy,’ his mother said. When he wasn’t racing around on his tiny green, camouflage dirt bike, he was riding his bicycle, or smacking golf balls with the new golf set he got for his birthday. The family dog loved to chase the balls and chew them up.
Cobain, with Nyla's help, was building a bike ramp out of mismatched materials right where his mother parked her car. Keating regularly crashed into the ramp, so she decided to build another one in a better spot.
Keating also built a wooden fort off the side of the house where Nyla, Cobain and Waylon would hide out. Cobain would routinely climb to the roof of the fort but was always too afraid to climb back down, to the amusement of Nyla, who he looked up to and followed around on all of their adventures.
The fort survived the fire. It offers subtle reminders of who was there and who is gone.
On the back wall of the fort, Nyla’s pink handprint pops out like a fluorescent cave painting. Just a little lower down on the wall, a tad bit smaller, is Cobain’s hand print in a greenish grey. An even smaller, yellow hand print next to Cobain's, is Waylon's.
“He was the sweetest boy. He was just like a little lover,” Keating said of her Cobain. “He always wanted to snuggle.”
All of her children would snuggle with her in bed, Keating said.
“I remember a few times waking up with all of them in my bed, all four,” she said. “Now, there’s only two.”
Tragedy on SE Palm Lane
On the evening before the fire, Keating tucked Nyla and Cobain into bed. Cobain was afraid of the dark, so Keating left them an electric lantern on the windowsill.
She was going to spend the night at a neighbor's house nearby and arranged to leave her children in the care of a friend, Danny Springer, who was staying in his trailer on the property not far from the house.
Before she left, Keating peeked into her children's room. That was the last time she saw them. As she left her house, she locked the front door.
Keating's oldest daughter, Neveah, was in her room downstairs when she woke up to her pet parakeet squawking, alerting her to the fire. Neveah found the front door had been kicked open and she ran outside, where she found Springer.
"Nevaeh said he was lying on the ground crying and screaming," Keating said. "She was a bit distorted due to smoke inhalation but when she realized he wasn’t going in she tried to break through her bedroom window to go back in."
Springer would later tell Keating he had tried to get into the home, but the fire was too hot, she said.
Nevaeh said she heard the children screaming for help. From outside the home, she yelled at them to jump out their window and she would catch them. She told them to duck and roll. She pleaded for them to go to another room.
But there was no response.
Neveah was later transported to a Portland hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation, her mother said.
At 8:30 a.m., Keating woke up at her neighbor's house to someone screaming that her house was on fire. She jumped in her truck and hurried home. Moving up the driveway, her heart sank.
“When I saw the flames I felt like my soul left my body,” Keating said. “I begged, I screamed, I pleaded, from the moment I saw the house… Please God, let them be ok. I don’t care about anything else.”
Moments later, a chaplain arrived, and authorities informed her that her children had been found. They had not survived.
Family and friends say farewell
The sorrow was palpable as a sizable group of family and friends gathered recently in the main chapel at Word of Victory church in Redmond to honor Nyla and Cobain during a memorial service.
Keating sat up front with family members, including her daughter, Nevaeh, and her son Waylon, who played on the floor with his toy truck while his mother sobbed. Friends and family shuffled to the front to hug her.
“We are here to honor the lives of two of our precious children, Nyla and Cobain,” pastor Jerry Roberts told the gathering. "We know that we have not lost them. We know right where they are at. And we also know who they are with. They are present right now with the Lord.”
Someone dimmed the lights and images and short videos of the children were projected on the walls as music played. The slideshow was punctuated by the dichotomy of life: the sound of sobbing and the occasional burst of abbreviated laughter.
The final slide transitioned to a message — “Let’s dance with Nyla and Cobain!” — as the tempo of the music quickened and "Better When I’m Dancin'" by Meghan Trainor began to play. The song was picked by Keating and Nevaeh and served as one of the family's jam tunes. It always got everyone pumped up.
Friends and family stood up and quickly headed toward the front of the chapel and began dancing where Keating and her daughter sat.
Afterward, the group passed around a microphone and shared fond memories and stories about the children.
Bob Johnson, Cobain’s grandfather, spoke about the time he showed Cobain his scar from a recent knee surgery. Johnson said Cobain asked him if the scar hurt, and asked if he had cried. Johnson told Cobain he didn’t cry from the physical pain, but that he does cry sometimes when he has a heavy heart.
“What’s a heavy heart?” Cobain had asked his grandfather. “Well, when you are sad or something is not good,” Johnson told his grandson.
Standing with the microphone in his hand in front of dozens of people at his grandson's memorial service, Johnson's voice began to tremble.
“And, I’ve got a real heavy heart," he said.
