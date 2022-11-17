 Skip to main content
A grieving mother remembers her two children who died in a Crook County house fire

'When I saw the flames I felt like my soul left my body'

PRINEVILLE — Fresh snow glazed the juniper dotted expanse surrounding a remote property 14 miles southeast of Alfalfa, where a grieving mother quietly picked through the charred remains of her home.

Danielle Keating, 34, crouched and brushed away snow with a gloved hand, searching through charred metal siding and wood for something more than a memory. Her eyes were swollen from tears.

Danielle Keating examines what’s left of her home, which burned to the ground outside of Prineville on Oct. 15. Two of her four children — Nyla, 9 and Cobain, 6 — died in the fire.
Danielle Keating at the site of what's left of her home, which burned to the ground outside of Prineville on Oct. 15. 
Danielle Keating holds Nyla’s piggybank, which she recovered from the burned ruins of her home outside of Prineville.  
Danielle Keating brushes snow off of a minibike that her son, Cobain, 9, used to ride around the property. Cobain died in the fire that destroyed the family home on Oct. 15. 
The pink handprints of 9-year-old Nyla, who died Oct. 15 when her family home burned to the ground, were not destroyed by the fire. They were painted onto a wall of a wood fort her mother built near the home. 

Singing with mommy
Joey Johnson hugs Danielle Keating during a memorial service for Keating’s children, Nyla, 9, and Cobain, 6, at Word of Victory church in Redmond. The children died Oct. 15 when their family home burned to the ground outside of Prineville.
Pastor Jerry Roberts speaks at the Word of Victory Church in Redmond during a memorial service for Danielle Keating’s children, Nyla, 9, and Cobain, 6. The children died Oct. 15 when their family home burned to the ground outside of Prineville. 
A memorial service for Danielle Keating’s children, Nyla, 9, and Cobain, 6, was held at Word of Victory church in Redmond. The children died Oct. 15 when their family home burned to the ground outside of Prineville.
jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

