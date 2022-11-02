bus incident

A Deschutes County jury found former bus driver Michael Lee Brinster guilty on Wednesday of choking and assaulting Dorian Zane Allstot on a Cascades East Transit bus in 2020. This still image of the incident came from a camera on the bus.

 Submitted file

A Bend bus driver who grabbed and choked a man to unconsciousness because the man was not wearing shoes while riding the bus was found guilty Wednesday of strangulation and assault.

A Deschutes County jury found Michael Lee Brinster guilty of choking and assaulting the passenger, Dorian Zane Allstot, but not guilty of menacing in the widely publicized incident in 2020.

A Bend bus driver has been charged with assault for putting a passenger in a chokehold, a week after forcing the man off the bus for not wearing shoes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.