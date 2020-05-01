PRINEVILLE — Crook County Middle School wood shop teacher Jim Crouch was faced with a dilemma, like all teachers during the COVID-19 shutdown of schools.
"As you can imagine, teaching shop online is not traditional or optimal," he said in an email to the Spokesman. "With so much application involved, many times I have been asked: 'How do you teach Shop online?'"
Crouch has taught at Crook County Middle School for 13 years — most of which was math. In 2018, there was an opening for shop and he was offered the job. Class goals are to teach students to learn about wood products, safely use shop tools and to create projects that they can keep, he said
"With the COVID-19 challenges we have experienced, teachers at this school (as many others) had to re-consider how to teach, and how to engage students online. Wood shop is no different.
"Like many teachers, I had to create a Google Classroom and immediately learn how to use it. I already had some material (basically worksheets) explaining wood species, best type of wood for indoor vs. outdoor projects, calculating board feet, etc. so I am able to pull from that to give information about wood."
But is that engaging for students at home on a computer laptop? Not for most students, he said.
"I have been able to use some of my time to create wood project kits for students to pick up and build the item at home. It is a lot of work, but I think it is much more engaging than worksheets. I have one planned to go home every third week," he said.
Students are now picking up and building a birdhouse kit, next they will build a shelf and then a plant stand. Instructions are included with each kit as well as being available online.
Students are encouraged to build and paint or stain their project — to make it their own. Though it is early, feedback so far has been very positive.
"This is an interesting time in education. Teachers are embracing technology more than I have ever seen. Things will eventually get back to 'normal' and when they do, teachers and students will have more tools available to them because of their work now."
