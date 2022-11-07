vco
Michael Lui works with the ballet sorting machine at the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office Monday in Bend.  

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

As of Monday, 36% of ballots for the Nov. 8 general election have been returned to county offices across the state.

In Deschutes County, 45% of ballots have been received. In Jefferson County nearly 40% of ballots have been received. And in Crook County, just over 40% of ballots were received. In Crook and Jefferson counties, the majority of ballots returned have been from registered Republicans. In Deschutes County, most returned ballots have come from registered Democrats, but Republican turnout is not far behind.

