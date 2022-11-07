As of Monday, 36% of ballots for the Nov. 8 general election have been returned to county offices across the state.
In Deschutes County, 45% of ballots have been received. In Jefferson County nearly 40% of ballots have been received. And in Crook County, just over 40% of ballots were received. In Crook and Jefferson counties, the majority of ballots returned have been from registered Republicans. In Deschutes County, most returned ballots have come from registered Democrats, but Republican turnout is not far behind.
However, in Deschutes County, nonaffiliated voter turnout is dramatically behind Democratic and Republican turnout. Fewer than 14,000 of Deschutes County's 52,000 nonaffiliated voters had submitted ballots by Monday according to reported numbers from the Secretary of State's Office Monday morning.
Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison said he was expecting much higher turnout before Election Day, regardless of party affiliation. There are a large amount of late ballots coming in, he said Monday as the line of cars waiting to drop off ballots stretched from the county building's parking lot into Wall Street.
"It's not what I anticipated to this point, but I'm hoping voters show up today and tomorrow," Dennison told The Bulletin Monday.
Dennison said he expects an influx of voters on Tuesday despite predicted cold and snowy weather.
On Tuesday, the deadline to return ballots is 8 p.m. County Clerks' offices across the state will begin to release the results of the election after that time. Any ballots sent in the mail and postmarked on or before Nov. 8 will be accepted if they arrive by Nov. 15.
The Bulletin will update its website regularly throughout the night Tuesday with comprehensive results coverage and local candidate interviews.
