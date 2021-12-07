It’s unclear whether the Deschutes County Commission will sign a letter that would put the county in the running for $1 million to open a joint office of homelessness.
In a wide-ranging, sometimes fiery debate, the commission discussed whether to support a letter showing interest in participating in a pilot program being suggested in legislation being drafted by Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend.
The draft legislation would fund pilot programs for five coordinated joint homelessness offices. The plan is to allocate $1 million over the course of two years to each office, according to county documents.
But the political sticking point on Monday seemed to be less about the proposed legislation or letter and more about differences of opinion about how to address homelessness in general, exposing a deep political divide on the commission about the issue.
At the end of October, the Deschutes County Commission and the Bend City Council decided to move forward with exploring the concept of a joint office of homelessness after two city councilors pitched the idea earlier this year. The goal of the office would be to coordinate funding and strategy to more efficiently address Central Oregon’s growing homeless population.
In order to be considered for the state pilot program funding, counties must submit a letter of interest to the Association of Oregon Counties.
But the commission was split about what to put in the letter, with Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair wanting to ask the state to rezone 11 acres of land east of Bend zoned for forestry as a possible homeless shelter location.
Adair also reiterated she does not support two of the city of Bend’s proposed sites for managed homeless camps — at Ninth Street and another at Juniper Ridge.
“We truly have more people coming here,” Adair said. “I hear they are put on buses from Texas...from Seattle. We are definitely a popular spot.”
According to the county’s own Point-in-Time count, which provides an estimate of the number of homeless people in Central Oregon, a large majority of homeless people have lived in Central Oregon for more than three years.
Commissioner Phil Chang argued that advocating for a specific potential project was not the point of the letter or joint office concept in general.
“Supporting this joint office concept is not saying you want any kind of specific shelter or managed camp to be built,” Chang said. “Supporting this concept is saying we want a framework to all coordinate together to be able to create the facilities that we need and deliver the services we need to.”
DeBone said in general he was supportive of sending the letter to be a part of the pilot, but took issue with some aspects of a draft strategic plan that has been drafted by the Emergency Homelessness Taskforce, which is co-chaired by Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins and Chang. The strategic plan, which has not been finalized, is relevant because the county must submit evidence of previous work with the city and county collaborating to be considered for the pilot.
DeBone said he was concerned with how the strategic plan intermingled nonprofits, government and private industry when it comes to addressing homelessness, and instead sees government complimenting the work of nonprofits and private industry.
Chang said both Adair and DeBone have had chances to be part of discussions about the strategic plan and accused them of “washing their hands” of the responsibility.
“You had every opportunity to participate,” Chang said.
Chang also said having different sectors working together is the most efficient way to provide services, and compared the approach to how local governments approach affordable housing.
DeBone then questioned why the government couldn’t just give 40 acres to people to homestead. In a long-winding debate about the benefits of homesteading between Chang and DeBone, colonizing Mars came up.
“If we’re going to go to Mars someday, that’s not prime land...so maybe we should just give away 40 acres,” DeBone said.
“I’m not too worried about when I have a chance to homestead on Mars,” Chang responded.
The commission decided to continue discussion of the letter to Wednesday.
