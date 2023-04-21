A male 8-month-old bobcat kitten found near Portland has been living at the High Desert Museum since October and soon the public will be able to periodically visit him. 

While the baby bobcat still does not have a name, visitors to the museum will soon get to meet him in the museum atrium across from the permanent Spirit of the West exhibit, the High Desert Museum said in a release Friday. 

The High Desert Museum welcomed a baby bobcat to its wildlife exhibits. 
Bobcat

The bobcat as a baby. 
Bobcat

The unnamed bobcat at the High Desert Museum.
jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

