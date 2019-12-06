Southwest Bend residents Terri Kloch and Leanne Kozub each have a daughter in sixth grade at Cascade Middle School. Their families live very c… Read more
A 73-year-old man hired to drive a new pickup from Grants Pass to Bend, lost control of the… Read more
Money from Portland’s booming tourism industry will soon be used to aid the region’s worseni… Read more
GO!
Would you like to receive our weekly entertainment newsletter? Signup today!
Top Headlines
Would you like to receive our top stories to your inbox every morning? Signup today!
Tony Angevine looks forward to mornings where he can walk his 7-year-old daughter to school.… Read more
SALEM — Four Hillsboro school employees sued their union and school district Thursday in fed… Read more
A judge threw out a lawsuit filed by a former Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who a… Read more
An SUV crashed into the lobby of the U.S. Postal Service building in La Pine Thursday aftern… Read more
Central Oregonians looking to start off 2020 with a healthy and fun New Year’s Day hike can… Read more
The Deschutes County District Attorney released the name of the deputy who shot a driver on… Read more
SALEM — A cop-watcher can again film Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw after the Oregon … Read more
Sheriff ID’s third Christmas tree worker killed in crash Read more
SALEM — A group that was trying to recall an Oregon state representative over her votes to r… Read more
After surgery two years ago to remove an egg-size tumor from his brain, Sawyer Miller had to… Read more
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Read more
Portland-area students plan to walk out of class Friday for the second time this school year… Read more
In rural Josephine County, basic government services can be hard to come by. Read more
The state will not seek the death penalty against Tashina Aleine Jordan, the Bend woman accu… Read more
Eileen Kiely, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired businesswoman and previous candidate for state-le… Read more
SALEM — Johnson & Johnson failed to disclose potential debilitating and dangerous compli… Read more
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory in Central… Read more
A proposed change to Redmond’s park and sports field reservation system could prompt the fir… Read more
Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and Selco Community Credit Union are accepting s… Read more
The man who caused a commotion in Bend in November by running naked through traffic — sidest… Read more
SALEM — A federal civil rights watchdog has found “systemic deficiencies” in the state’s tre… Read more
PORTLAND — Conservationists have successfully bred the extremely rare Oregon silverspot butt… Read more
SALEM — The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a murder conviction, ruling that a… Read more
After years of trying to fill the New Redmond Hotel, the historic downtown building is set t… Read more
How pedestrian, bicycle and car-centered improvements should be balanced is creating a divid… Read more
Bulletin readers can now browse our daily newspaper via an upgraded e-Edition that gives one… Read more
SALEM — Knute Buehler, the Bend Republican who ran for governor in 2018, has announced he wi… Read more
When the Bend-La Pine school year starts in September 2021, the district’s middle and high s… Read more
November in Bend was warmer than normal and had less precipitation, despite a storm last wee… Read more
New earthquake research to be presented by Oregon-based geologists next week sounds like a B… Read more
U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, D-Ore., will make an appearance in Bend on Dec. 14 to discuss his campai… Read more
As the number of Oregon voters unaffiliated with a political party rises, so has the number … Read more
Out-of-state bartenders and airport security rejoice: Starting in January, Oregon will no lo… Read more
One lane of Franklin Avenue will be closed Wednesday morning east of downtown Bend for repa… Read more
Three more vaping illnesses reported Read more
The Keizer City Council has approved plans to control the massive crowds that are expected t… Read more
For nearly half a century, the Richardson family has been a rock for Central Oregon. Read more
Female trainee sues trucking company, alleging driver held her hostage, sexually harassed and abused her
A 31-year-old woman training to be a cross-country cargo trucker alleges her supervisor held… Read more
‘Tis the season when more packages are stolen off porches. Read more
Bend Fire and Rescue’s annual Christmas food drive, known as the Santa Express, began Monday night. Read more
A controversial water use plan that will guide how water in the Deschutes basin is allocated… Read more
A Prineville man is in custody on suspicion of sexually abusing a young family member after … Read more
A 47-unit affordable apartment complex intended for working-class families will break ground… Read more
You probably know at least one of these iconic cinema lines. Read more
The man shot by police as Black Friday shoppers gathered at a north Bend shopping center has… Read more
Researchers at Oregon State University are one step closer to curbing osteoarthritis after m… Read more
Toward the end of November 2002, Lauren DeLand’s body started to ache. Her head hurt. She wa… Read more
Just call him Finlay. That’s the name given to the first steelhead to officially climb the n… Read more
Home delivery of The Bulletin will be delayed a few hours in some parts of town Monday morni… Read more
When Lewis and Clark camped on the northern shore of the Columbia River in 1806, the area ea… Read more
Wolf packs have established themselves in all points of the compass from Central Oregon, and… Read more
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho utility will dismiss its lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Prot… Read more
Erik Kersenbrock’s home is a small school bus, usually parked on the campus of Central Orego… Read more
When Bend pet portraitist William McCollough learned that Jane Venable of Redmond was grappl… Read more
Authorities continue to investigate a traffic stop Friday evening that ended with a Deschute… Read more
Three Oregon agriculture groups are opposing a lawsuit to expand animal rights and allow non… Read more
Beginning with the Monday newspaper, The Bulletin’s print operations will switch over from o… Read more
Many Oregonians will soon don warm socks and sweaters and gather with their loved ones to ha… Read more
Oregon’s Dungeness crab season is coming up, but there’s a problem looming. Read more
PENDLETON — Family executives are at the center of this history. But the hiring of talented … Read more
PORTLAND — When a jury in Linn County determined last month that the state had breached its … Read more
{{summary}}