A $7 million Sunriver Service District levy for a new public safety building appears to be passing, according to initial ballot returns.

As of Tuesday night, the levy was passing by roughly 70%, with with just under 30% voting against the levy. 

“So far we are very optimistic," said Sunriver Service District Board Chair Bill Hepburn. “We’ll see what it looks like in the next vote dump, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.”

The levy was promoted to Sunriver voters as a way to pay for improvements such as putting police and fire operations under the same roof, building an interview room and a holding cell, and providing covered parking for police vehicles to prevent cars from getting buried in snow during the winter.

Sunriver officials have argued for months current police and fire facilities are inadequate.

“We feel great," Hepburn said about the initial results. "We felt we did a good job of getting our word out. Everything we did was well received. Even a few negative comments were well-intended."

The total estimated project cost is $18 million, but the other $11 million is being covered by tourism tax revenue from Deschutes County and reserve funds from the district.

The levy would cost 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for Sunriver property owners.

