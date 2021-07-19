A wildfire near Swamp Wells Trail one mile south of Boyd Cave and around nine miles south of Bend ignited Sunday afternoon.
The fire spread quickly. By Monday morning, it covered 64 acres, according to fire officials.
The fire was first reported at 5:13 p.m., and fire engines, dozers, five air tankers, and hand crews immediately responded, according to a Central Oregon Fire Info press release.
Preliminary containment lines were established around the fire Sunday night, and worked to hold those lines Monday. Helicopters will be dropping water on hotspots, and air tankers in Redmond are available if fire activity increases, according to the press release.
Due to gusty winds and low humidity, a red flag warning was put in place by the National Weather Service across Central Oregon through Tuesday night.
Other wildfires continued to burn in Central Oregon on Monday. The 6,032-acre Grandview Fire north of Sisters was 57% contained as of Monday morning, and the 686-acre Darlene Fire southeast of La Pine was 85% contained. Both ignited July 11.
The cause of all three fires is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.