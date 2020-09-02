A 60-year-old woman drowned Wednesday afternoon in the pool at the Days Inn in Bend.
Emergency services received a call about the drowning at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Juli McConkey, spokesperson for the Bend Police Department.
McConkey declined to release any more information about the woman who drowned, or how she drowned.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
